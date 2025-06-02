Broward Judge receives Tzedek Award, honored with countywide day

Judge Lauren Alperstein has had quite the week, thanks to her work from the 17th Judicial Circuit bench.

She was just bestowed the 2025 Tzedek Award in recognition of her commitment to justice, fairness and equality in the courtroom.

And on the same day, Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich officially declared May 29 “Judge Lauren Alperstein Appreciation Day.”

Alperstein, who won her judgeship in 2022, received the Tzedek Award — named after the Hebrew word for justice — from the Jewish Bar Association at a Fort Lauderdale ceremony late last month.

Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips called it a testament to Alperstein’s “dedication and unwavering service to justice.”

“On behalf of the 17th Judicial Circuit, we congratulate Judge Alperstein on receiving this distinguished honor,” she said in a statement.

Alperstein expressed gratitude for the recognition, which she said “holds profound personal and professional meaning” for her.

“As a Jewish judge, the values of justice, fairness, and compassion are not only central to my role on the bench but are also deeply rooted in the traditions and teachings that have shaped my life,” she said in a statement.

“I am humbled to be acknowledged for striving to uphold it in service to my community and the law. I share this honor with my colleagues, mentors, and family, whose unwavering support and commitment to justice continue to inspire me every day.”

Tzedek Award recipients are legal professionals who exemplify the core values of equity, compassion and fairness in public service, a 17th Judicial Circuit press note said. The award is especially meaningful within the Jewish legal community, emphasizing the ethical foundations of both Jewish tradition and the American legal system.

Alperstein serves in Broward County’s 17th Judicial Circuit. Before taking the bench, she was a family law lawyer and partner at the national firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. She has been recognized for her legal acumen and dedication to community service throughout her career.

Alperstein’s award came less than a week after her colleague, Judge Ginger-Lerner Wren, was bestowed the United Way of Broward County’s Community Champion of Mental Health Award.

The pair of accolades are welcome news for the 17th Judicial Circuit, which has attracted negative headlines in recent months as multiple members of the judiciary have fallen under scrutiny for misconduct on and off the bench.