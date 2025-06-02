Last Call for 6.2.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida International University has decided to remove the word “interim” from Jeanette Nuñez’s title.

FIU’s Board of Trustees just announced its members voted unanimously to appoint Nuñez, who has served as interim President since February, as the school’s seventh President.

Her appointment, which pends confirmation by the state Board of Governors, marks the first time an FIU alumna and woman will lead the institution.

“President-Designate Nuñez’s unique combination of experience and extensive network make her the ideal leader to help propel FIU into the future,” FIU Board Chair Rogelio Tovar said in a statement to FIU News on Monday. “I can think of no better advocate for FIU.”

A two-time graduate of FIU, Nuñez earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations in 1994 and a master’s in public administration in 1998. She has also taught as an adjunct faculty member and served as a guest lecturer.

Nuñez brings over 15 years of public service to the role, having served as Lieutenant Governor since 2019 and previously as a state Representative. Prior to her political career, she held leadership roles at Jackson Health Systems, Kendall Regional Medical Center and Aventura Hospital Medical Center.

Her appointment as interim President in February followed a recommendation from the university’s Board of Trustees, after Gov. Ron DeSantis privately urged trustees to appoint her.

“I am humbled by the trust that has been placed in me by the Board of Trustees to serve as the seventh President of my alma mater,” Nuñez said Monday. “FIU is a preeminent, top 50, major public research university and I look forward to leading our institution to even greater success.”

Nuñez replaced Kenneth Jessel, who led FIU as President since March 2022, in February, when Tovar confirmed the school would retain an executive search firm to find someone to permanently hold the job.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Officials tried to call it ‘wildlife management.’ But we know what it was: a massacre.”

— Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, urging DeSantis to nix Florida’s first black bear hunt since 2015.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Order a Crash & Burn for new U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin, who announced he prosecuting a 34-year-old Honduran man for ramming his car into the entrance of NAS Pensacola and resisting arrest. Yikes.

Raise a President in salute of former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who dropped the word “interim” from her title and became FIU’s permanent leader.

Former state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez gets a Challenger Deep for stepping up to challenge Attorney General James Uthmeier in the 2026 Attorney General race.

Tune In

Marlins open series against struggling Rockies

The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies tonight in a series pitting two of the worst teams in baseball (6:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Florida).

Miami (23-34) sits in the basement of the National League East standings, 13 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. The Marlins have been outscored by 79 runs this season. Among National League teams, only the Rockies have been outscored by more runs.

While the Marlins have been poor this season, the Rockies have been historically bad. Colorado (9-50) became the fastest team in Major League Baseball history to lose 50 games.

Last year, the Chicago White Sox lost their 50th game 67 games into the season. Chicago went on to finish the season 41-121, setting the modern record for losses in a season.

One of the few bright spots on the Marlins’ roster this season has been outfielder Kyle Stowers, who leads the team with 10 home runs and 32 runs batted in in 55 games. In his previous opportunities in the big leagues, Stowers hit six home runs in 117 games.

Max Meyer is scheduled to start the series opener for the Marlins. Meyer (3-4, 4.53 ERA) has no decisions in his last two starts and last won a game on May 16 in a 9-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays when he struck out seven Rays over five innings.

Colorado is scheduled to send German Marquez (1-7, 7.13 ERA) to the mound.

