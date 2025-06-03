Poll: 3 out of 4 Jax residents don’t want guns in City Hall

Republicans, Democrats and independents in Jacksonville all agree that people who go to City Hall should do so without their firearms.

A new poll from the University of North Florida finds 76% of locals don’t want people to strap up for public comment, while just 23% believe that guns are necessary accoutrements for petitioning local government.

The issue is a talker in Jacksonville given revelations that security during nearly two years of Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration required people carrying guns to City Hall and the Yates Building to sign in, listing personal information in what critics call an illegal gun registry.

The Mayor has disclaimed responsibility. But she also told local media that as a permitless carry law took effect when she took office in July 2023, her team explored turning City Hall into a police substation.

While Republicans have pounced on the story line in an effort to undermine her re-election campaign, the poll shows that even 68% of GOP registered voters want City Hall to be a gun-free zone. This suggests the issue won’t be of much use for challengers in the next cycle.

Interestingly, older voters seem to be the most convinced that there is no reason to have guns in the building, with 83% of senior citizens taking that position.

The UNF PORL Jax Speaks Summer Survey consists of 742 registered voters in Duval County, and was conducted from May 22 through May 30 by the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF.