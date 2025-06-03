June 3, 2025
Poll: Jacksonville voters love Shad Khan
Shad Khan is worth a modest $11.8B.

A.G. Gancarski

image4
Football bridges political divides.

While Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars have been among the worst-performing teams in pro sports in terms of wins and losses, locals just can’t quit the Pakistani-born billionaire.

That’s the conclusion to be drawn from a University of North Florida survey, in which voters across political, demographic and geographic divides express their esteem for the NFL owner.

All told, 57% of locals like Khan, with just 37% on the opposite side of the proposition.

A resounding 63% of Democrats back the man with the mustache, while 55% of Republicans and 50% of no-party voters feel the same way.

Not surprisingly, 63% of men like Khan. But he also does well with women, boasting 52% approval.

Black voters are particularly on board, with 66% siding with Shad.

Meanwhile, 59% of Hispanics and 55% of white voters feel the same.

He’s above 50% in all age groups and in all but one House district.

In HD 12, the Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan district that spans the St. Johns River, Khan only has 48% approval, against 47% disapproval.

But overall, the poll is a strong vote of confidence in Khan and his new-look Jaguars, which feature a new head coach, a new general manager, two-way superstar-in-the-making Travis Hunter, and a new stadium in a few years — one that taxpayers are spending big to build.

The UNF PORL Jax Speaks Summer Survey consists of 742 registered voters in Duval County, and was conducted from May 22 through May 30 by the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Patricia Vail

    June 3, 2025 at 5:56 am

    Whether I compare this owner with the Weavers or not, he comes out lacking in any real dedication to this community other than as a way to enrich himself. He flaunts his wealth by mooring his boat downtown for all to see. He has the toys and he’s not sharing. His hand is out. He wants more.

    Reply

