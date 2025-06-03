Personnel note: FAIA taps Greg Thomas for Director of Professional Development

The Florida Association of Insurance Agents has named Greg Thomas as Director of Professional Development, effective June 2.

The newly established position is focused on expanding education and training opportunities for independent insurance agents throughout the state.

“Education has always been one of the foundational pillars of our association,” said Kyle Ulrich, President and CEO of FAIA. “Bringing Greg onto our team underscores our continued focus on professional development and gives our members access to decades of regulatory experience. Greg’s deep industry knowledge and strong relationships with agents statewide will be an incredible asset to FAIA and the agents we serve.”

Thomas most recently worked at the Florida Department of Financial Services, where he held dual roles as Director of Insurance Agent & Agency Services and Director of Consumer Services. His responsibilities included oversight of insurance agent, agency, and adjuster licensing across Florida, as well as leadership of consumer call centers, alternative dispute resolution programs, and complaint resolution efforts.

With 39 years in the insurance sector — six years as an agent and 33 years as a regulator — Thomas brings extensive experience in areas such as agent compliance, consumer protection, and regulatory policy. He holds licenses as a general lines property and casualty insurance agent and a life and health insurance agent.

“Having worked alongside FAIA for many years, I am excited to begin this next chapter in my career and further the association’s work to educate and empower independent agents,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen firsthand FAIA’s commitment to its members and their impact on Florida’s insurance marketplace. I’m confident this role is the perfect fit for my experience and my passion for professional development.”

Thomas earned a master’s degree in risk management and insurance from Florida State University and holds several industry credentials, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Chartered Life Underwriter, and Fellow of the Life Management Institute.