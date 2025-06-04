Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.4.25

Good Wednesday morning.

___

Stu Sandler will take over as Chief of Staff in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Washington office following the exit of Craig Carbone at the end of this week.

“It is an incredible honor to congratulate my friend and Chief of Staff, Craig Carbone, as he takes the next steps in his career after years of public service when I was Florida’s Governor and in my U.S. Senate office,” Scott said in a prepared statement.

“Craig has been an incredible leader for our team as my Chief of Staff and an integral part of our success. He has led our constituent services team to become the best in the nation, helped the passage of legislation that made our state safer and more prosperous, and worked tirelessly to make life better for Floridians.”

A news release from Scott’s office said the incoming Chief of Staff “brings decades of experience to the team.”

Before joining Scott’s office, Sandler worked as the Political Director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party, Deputy Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition and Director of External Affairs for Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox

“Our office is proud to welcome Stu Sandler as my next Chief of Staff to build on our great success here in the Senate. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Stu for years, and he’s proven to be a great team member, effective leader, and trusted adviser who will fight hard to represent the best interests of Florida families. I am glad to have Stu join our great team and wish Craig all the best for his continued success.”

___

The Faith and Freedom Coalition has named Mary Thomas as its next CEO.

Thomas previously served as the Chief Strategic Growth Officer for Job Creators Network, a conservative advocacy group focused on economic issues.

In her new role, Thomas will oversee the national operations, strategic initiatives, and voter engagement efforts leading into the 2026 Election cycle for the Faith & Freedom Coalition, a group that advocates for the “simple virtues of faith, hard work, marriage, family, personal responsibility, and helping the least among us.”

The Faith and Freedom Coalition touted Thomas’ success working on JCN’s Hispanic Vote Project as well as her experience in coalition-building, public policy and grassroots mobilization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary Thomas as CEO of Faith & Freedom. She has an impressive background mobilizing conservatives and Christians to impact public policy,” said Ralph Reed, founder and Chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting “NO” on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!

—@ElonMusk: I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.

—@Jason_Garcia: Perhaps we could all come together around the idea that we should not let public officials try to pick university presidents in secret?

—@MDixon55: UWF and FIU had recent presidential searches that were easily supported When state got to UF and it was someone not in the Adams Street world, things got weird. Flagship university for sure had something to do with that vs. lower-tier schools, but it’s a clarifying lens

—@RealChrisRufo: There needs to be a real shakeup at the University of Florida Board of Trustees, which voted unanimously in favor of a man who promoted gender pronouns, land acknowledgments, two-spirit insanity, DEI 2.0, critical race theory and child sex-change procedures.

—@PresMcCullough: The FSU family is deeply saddened by the passing of Florida State University alumnus and retired chemistry Professor Robert Holton. Dr. Holton’s groundbreaking synthesis of Taxol made the cancer drug widely available worldwide. His work saved countless lives and continues to inspire generations of scientists.

—@ScottGustin: July 6 will be the last day to experience Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Liberty Belle at Magic Kingdom. All three attractions will close beginning July 7 to make way for the Cars-themed expansion coming to Frontierland.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Santa Ono blocked as University of Florida’s next president by state Board” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s Board of Governors has sensationally blocked Ono from becoming the University of Florida’s next president, an unprecedented move in the Board’s 20-year history. The stunning decision Tuesday followed a monthlong campaign by conservative politicians like U.S. Sen. Scott, Rep. Jimmy Patronis, Donald Trump Jr., and Rep. Byron Donalds, who opposed Ono’s prior stances on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and his handling of pro-Palestine protests at the University of Michigan.

Scott accused Ono in a letter of “failing to uphold the most basic standards of leadership” over a student encampment. During a tense meeting, Board member Alan Levine focused on Ono’s “delayed response” to removing protestors. Ono defended his actions, saying the school took a “measured approach … to avoid the kind of violence that occurred at … UCLA.”

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner grilled Ono on past statements supporting DEI, with Ono saying his views “evolved” and he now believes Florida’s anti-DEI path is “correct.” Board member Eric Silagy noted Florida previously mandated DEI from 2010 to 2023, stating, “Clearly, Florida has evolved.” Ono agreed, “This evolution is happening across the whole continent.”

The intense questioning drew criticism. Board member Charles Lydecker said, “This process does not feel fair to me.” UF Trustee Fred Ridley, who led the presidential search, urged the BOG to “look past all the noise … and do what’s right for the University of Florida.” A stir occurred when UF Board Chair Mori Hosseini revealed Renner had expressed interest in the UF presidency, though Renner denied he’d seek it if vacant. DeSantis reportedly told members to “vote their conscience.”

—“O-no! Ex-U-M president rejected as University of Florida’s next president” via Deadline Detroit

— BUDGET —

“Budget conference: Lawmakers tighten leash on executive branch, add reporting requirements for allocations” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A significant trend emerging in Florida’s budget negotiations is the imposition of stricter reporting mandates on executive branch agencies. Lawmakers are attaching conditions that require detailed quarterly or monthly updates on spending, IT project progress, and program outcomes from departments such as Agriculture, Environmental Protection, and Health Care Administration. This push for enhanced accountability and transparency, championed by figures such as Senate President Ben Albritton, aims to safeguard taxpayer dollars and ensure the effective use of funds. These stipulations, requiring agencies to report back on how money is used effectively, are increasingly common across numerous budget provisos, particularly pronounced in the health care sector, signaling a legislative effort for greater oversight of executive spending.

— Update (as of 8:55 p.m.) — The Senate matched the House’s first offer on Camp Blanding, and the item is closed out.

“Florida House, Senate still at odds over thousands of health care job cuts” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — The Florida House and Senate are negotiating the state’s health care budget, with a key disagreement over cutting vacant jobs. Initially, the House proposed slashing 3,600 positions vacant for 90 days, a more aggressive stance than the Senate’s plan to cut over 400 jobs vacant for 180+ days. However, the House has now indicated a willingness to compromise on its approach. Both chambers have agreed to reallocate $160 million to the state’s Medicaid regulator after the agency mistakenly misspent funds originally intended to address an overbilling claim. These negotiations occur as the House’s overall health budget is $1.8 billion lower than the Senate’s, with further discussions planned to finalize spending.

“Budget conference: House, Senate at odds over Camp Blanding” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate remain divided on key military funding, notably for Camp Blanding. The House proposes $16.45 million to maintain the National Guard training site’s Level II compliance standards, a priority for DeSantis, who recommended $75 million for a multi-year construction project to address deficiencies like bed spaces and live-fire ranges. The Senate, however, allocated no funding for this in its initial offer. Similarly, the House budgeted $3 million for the Readiness Center Revitalization and Modernization Program (REVAMP), short of DeSantis’ $5.49 million request, while the Senate again offered zero. These discrepancies highlight ongoing budget negotiation challenges despite DeSantis’ strong backing for these initiatives.

“Budget conference: Senate offers to meet at $50M for Hometown Heroes amid haggling over housing” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Senate appears ready to compromise on Hometown Heroes Program funding, now matching the House’s $50 million offer, down from its initial $150 million and half DeSantis’ $100 million request. While not yet finalized, this signals a significant shift. Both chambers have proposed $150 million in recurring funds for affordable housing programs and $71.2 million for other initiatives, although specific local projects differ. For instance, the House backs projects in Pasco/Hernando and Northwest Florida, while the Senate includes funds for Pinellas County and Florida Studio Theatre workforce housing. These distinctions highlight ongoing negotiations even as broader agreements on affordable housing emerge.

“Budget conference: House wants to cut law enforcement recruitment bonuses, among others” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are at odds over funding for law enforcement recruitment bonuses, a program championed by DeSantis. The Senate proposes a $10 million allocation, while the House aims to cut it, highlighting ongoing tensions between DeSantis and House Republicans on various issues. Beyond bonuses, the chambers diverge on other law enforcement expenses: the Senate wants millions for new FHP pursuit vehicles, trooper equipment, in-car cameras, and a forensic mapping system, all of which the House budget omits. DeSantis has actively promoted the $5,000 recruitment bonuses (grossed up to $6,694 to cover taxes), touting over 7,800 distributed since 2022 as a successful incentive for officers to relocate to Florida.

“Budget conference: House proposes cutting 318 positions in State Attorney’s Offices” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are significantly divided on State Attorney’s Office funding, with the House proposing to eliminate 318 vacant positions for nearly $18.2 million in savings, a move the Senate opposes. The Senate also wants to fund eight new specialty diversion court staff and allocate more for IT personnel, public records management, body camera evidence review, and to offset federal VOCA cuts — all initiatives the House currently doesn’t fund. While both chambers address vehicle replacement, their figures differ. Overall, the Senate’s budget offer for State Attorney expenses is over $22.5 million higher than the House’s, highlighting substantial disagreements as Budget Conference Committees work to resolve these differences.

“Budget conference: House, Senate deadlocked on whether to ax 150 vacant prison posts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are clashing over how to handle over 150 long-vacant jobs within the Department of Corrections (DOC). The House proposes eliminating these positions, a move that would result in a nearly $9.5 million budget reduction. The Senate, conversely, wants to maintain funding for all prison jobs and has not shifted its stance. This disagreement occurs despite the DOC, Florida’s largest state agency, historically struggling with significant worker shortages across various roles, not just correctional officers. With a starting pay of $22 per hour plus bonuses, and a broader operational budget exceeding $3.5 billion, the handling of these vacancies remains a key point of contention in ongoing budget negotiations.

“Budget conference: Chambers concur on filling five more E-Verify positions” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers appear to have settled on approximately $1.03 million for the state’s E-Verify program, including funding for five new employees, after the Senate agreed to the House’s lower figure. This web-based system enables businesses to verify employee work eligibility, a requirement for Florida employers with 25 or more staff, as mandated by a 2023 anti-illegal immigration law. Although this funding has not been finalized, it represents a compromise from the Senate’s initial $1.5 million proposal. Efforts to expand E-Verify to all businesses failed this Session, with Sen. Jason Pizzo criticizing Senate Republicans for not being “serious about curbing illegal immigration” despite their tough talk, after his stricter bill also stalled.

“Budget conference: Chambers mostly align on cybersecurity, but $15M local gap persists” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are nearing agreement on many budget items, but a $15 million gap persists over local government cybersecurity grants. The House champions the full $15 million for a competitive grant program administered by the Department of Management Services (DMS) to help cities and counties bolster their digital defenses. The Senate, however, has offered nothing for this specific initiative. While both chambers have found common ground on other cyber-focused spending, this particular grant funding remains a sticking point. Budget Conference Chair Sen. Jason Brodeur emphasized the need for a “comprehensive system” for state cybersecurity that locals can emulate, while Vice Chair Rep. Vicki Lopez stressed the need for more specific reporting on how these funds are used, beyond “broad statements.”

“Budget conference: House, Senate disagree over $5M for Department of Lottery promotion” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are $5 million apart on boosting the Lottery’s advertising budget, a key sticking point in budget conference talks. The Senate wants a $5 million increase, while the House offers nothing. Other disagreements include the House’s proposal to make over $400,000 in cuts by eliminating vacant jobs and reducing other expenses. Conversely, the Senate proposes an increase of over $133,000 to cover the Lottery’s operating costs. They also differ in the number of allowed ticket vending machines, with the Senate favoring 4,000 versus the House’s 3,000. Despite the gaps, Lopez signaled optimism, hoping “to close out a number of issues” soon, as lawmakers aim to finalize the budget within two weeks.

“Budget conference: House, Senate start $9M apart in budget proposals for Department of Management Services” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate plan significant cybersecurity cuts at the Department of Management Services (DMS) but remain $9 million apart on its total budget. Both chambers aim to cut around $35 million from Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency and $17 million from telecommunications. Key differences include the House proposing $15 million for local cybersecurity grants, which the Senate does not include. Conversely, the Senate requests $20.3 million for the Suncom Centrex communication system, which the House has not addressed. The House also seeks $10 million more than the Senate for statewide capital depreciation. While agreeing on smaller items like 911 upgrades and law enforcement tower relocation, the House also wants to cut building costs and vacant DMS jobs, which the Senate currently opposes.

“Budget conference: Senate wants $3.5M for new state IT agency” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Florida Senate is allocating $3.5 million for “ASSET,” a new Cabinet-level agency to modernize and centralize state technology systems. ASSET will absorb most non-operational functions of the Florida Digital Service, which will dissolve by June 2026. Its duties include IT spending tracking, master data management, legacy system evaluations, cybersecurity, and developing IT workforce training. Crucially, ASSET will establish technology standards for all executive agencies, eliminating previous exemptions. Legislation for ASSET passed the Senate but not the House. The agency will be led by a Chief Information Officer appointed by the Governor and Cabinet. While the Senate budget includes funding, the House has allocated none, creating a budgetary standoff for the new tech agency.

“Budget conference: House and Senate split on funding for Gaming Control Commission” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are over $5 million apart on funding for the Florida Gaming Control Commission. The Senate proposes $37.09 million for the agency combating illegal wagering, while the House offers only $31.6 million. Key disagreements include $4.7 million for enhanced licensing systems, which the House currently rejects, and differing approaches to cutting vacant staff positions. The House also seeks deeper service cuts, while the Senate wants to add law enforcement staff. This budget battle unfolds as Commission officials, prosecutors, and law enforcement have urgently pleaded for more resources, stating current anti-gambling laws are insufficient to deter illegal operations, which they’ve been actively cracking down on statewide.

“Budget conference: House, Senate aligned on SLERS funding” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Despite wider budget disputes, Florida’s House and Senate are aligned on funding for the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS). Both initial budget offers approximately $7.74 million directly to SLERS, including $6 million for tower maintenance. This agreement marks a departure from past contentious budget cycles and procurement battles surrounding the critical communication network for state law enforcement. Previously, a 2021 contract award to L3Harris, which bypassed competitive bidding, followed a legal challenge. L3Harris, which held leases on the state-built towers, effectively stalled a deal with Motorola Solutions. This delayed the much-needed SLERS upgrade; however, now funding appears secure, signaling a smoother path forward for the vital system.

“Budget conference: House, Senate split on investing in Florida Poly’s growth plan” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate diverge significantly on higher education funding, with a $10.8 million dispute over Florida Polytechnic University being a central sticking point in a broader $27 million disagreement. The House proposes $10.8 million to help Florida Poly double its enrollment by 2030 through hiring faculty, admissions staff, and increased advertising. The Senate offers nothing for this expansion. Other divides include the House wanting $950,000 for FSU’s Election Law Center and millions for various university health research centers (like UF’s Diabetes STEPS and Center for Advanced Catheter Technology, and FSU’s Institute for Pediatric Rare Disease), for which the Senate offers significantly less or no funding.

“Budget conference: House backs $1.5 million for New College’s Freedom Institute” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Florida House and Senate are at odds over funding for New College of Florida, notably its “Freedom Institute,” designed to combat “cancel culture.” The House proposes $1.5 million for the Institute, half the school’s initial request, while the Senate offers $0. Conversely, the Senate suggests $10 million in recurring general funds for New College’s operational enhancements, including $5 million for scholarships, a plan the House opposes. This funding dispute unfolds as DeSantis continues to reshape Florida’s higher education, having recently overhauled New College’s leadership. The outcome will significantly impact the school’s plans for faculty hiring and events at the Institute, which has been the subject of controversy.

“Budget conference: House and Senate split over which local parks projects to fund” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The House and Senate are divided on which local parks, including one named the country’s best, deserve to get more state funding. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government proposes spending $350,000 to add more parking at Lakeland’s Bonnet Springs Park. The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee omits the project in its latest offer. Bonnet Springs, known for its walking paths, kid-friendly creek, and multiple playgrounds spread out over 168 acres, was recently named the best city park by USA Today. The Senate proposed funding several other park projects that were left out in the House’s conference spreadsheet.

— STATEWIDE —

“Inside Ron DeSantis’ tough year in Florida” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis faces a challenging political landscape, marked by clashes with the state House Speaker, a prolonged budget dispute delaying key appointments, and departing allies. His once-iron grip on state politics has loosened significantly since his unsuccessful presidential bid. DeSantis, now term-limited, is navigating a messy University of Florida presidential selection and has yet to endorse a gubernatorial successor, while First Lady Casey DeSantis mulls her own run amid scrutiny of her Hope Florida initiative. Despite a spokesperson asserting DeSantis is “playing the long game,” operatives describe a state of “flailing” and “chaos,” with his future political prospects beyond 2026 uncertain. Key vacancies, including Lieutenant Governor and CFO, remain unfilled, further highlighting his diminished control.

“DeSantis recommends top aide to become Education Commissioner” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis recommended one of his top aides as the state’s Education Commissioner, replacing Diaz, following his appointment as interim president of the University of West Florida. The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on Diaz’s replacement during a meeting on Wednesday. DeSantis’ support of Anastasios Kamoutsas, one of his deputy chiefs of staff, comes after his allies, including Diaz, backed him on X. “Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next Commissioner of Education, and I thank Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. for his dedicated and productive service.”

“Federal judge blocks Florida’s law banning social media for kids” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — A federal judge Tuesday blocked a 2024 Florida law aimed at keeping children off social media platforms, saying it likely violates First Amendment rights and pointing to the role of parents in policing social media use. “An established principle in the First Amendment context is that enabling individuals to voluntarily restrict problematic content at the receiving end is preferred over restricting speech at the source,” Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in a 58-page opinion. “In this context, that means that parents are best positioned to make the appropriately individualized determinations about whether or when their children should use social media platforms, and if so, which platforms and under what conditions.”

“James Uthmeier made sweeping claims in confidential abortion case” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Parents have a constitutional right to force their children to give birth, according to Florida’s top cop. That’s the argument the newly installed Attorney General of Florida makes in legal briefs obtained by Seeking Rents in a secretive court case that has already further curtailed abortion access across the state. The still-escalating case could have national consequences. And it may ultimately extend far beyond abortion rights — and into health care services like birth control, testing for sexually transmitted infections, and even mental health treatment. This is one of the most unusual court cases Florida has ever seen.

“Person posed as ‘60 Minutes’ producer to hunt for info on Florida land deal” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — For Matt Chipperfield, the request seemed like any other. Since the St. Johns County fishing charter captain first learned last month the state could trade away 600 acres of his community’s pristine wilderness preserve, he’d been speaking to reporters and podcasters to spread information that he hoped would block the deal. So, when a person claiming to be a producer for “60 Minutes” called him on May 19, Chipperfield figured it was just another inquiry. The person, who identified themselves as “Oliver,” asked him what he knew about the land swap and who he thought might be behind it. He also scheduled an interview. Oliver repeatedly rescheduled the sit-down. Eventually, Chipperfield stopped hearing back.

“Water company allowed to move forward on rate requests under 2023 Florida law change” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — The Public Service Commission rejected arguments from its staff and the Office of Public Counsel in voting to allow a water company to seek rate hikes under a 2023 state law change. The PSC voted 3-2 to hold a hearing on Central State Water Resources’ request to set rate hikes based on raising the value of three ailing water systems above their net book value. The PSC in 2022 rejected similar requests by the company after the Office of Public Counsel argued approval could lead to huge rate hikes for small water systems customers. The Legislature changed the law in 2023 at the company’s request. Supporters of HB 125 said that allowing new companies to enter the market and charge customers more would encourage the takeover of ailing water systems.

“Size of Florida’s Slide Insurance exec compensation has tongues wagging” via William Rabb of Insurance Journal — When Tampa-based Slide Insurance registered for an initial public stock offering last week, one page of the filing quickly had people talking in the Florida insurance industry. On page 132 of the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it shows that Slide founder and CEO Bruce Lucas in 2024 took home more than $21 million in salary, bonuses and stock awards – considerably more than CEOs at most other publicly traded, Florida-domiciled carriers. The package is not far behind the compensation levels for the heads of some of the largest insurance companies in the world, including Chubb, Allstate, AIG and Travelers.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“‘Disgusting abomination’: Elon Musk goes nuclear on Donald Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’” via Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing of POLITICO — Musk came out swinging against Trump’s “big beautiful bill” on Tuesday, slamming the reconciliation package as a “disgusting abomination” in a massive break from the President just days after stepping away from his role in the administration. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

“Four reasons Musk attacked Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’” via Marc Caputo of Axios — Musk has sharply criticized Trump’s legacy legislation, calling the “big, beautiful bill” a “disgusting abomination” on X. This blindsided Trump’s team and signals escalating tension following Musk’s recent departure from a government advisory role. While Musk and Trump reportedly remain friends, sources say Musk was “butthurt” over failing to secure favorable treatment. Key frustrations included cuts to EV tax credits, not being allowed to extend his White House role, the Federal Aviation Administration rejecting Starlink for air traffic control (“You can’t have air traffic control just run off satellites,” one source said), and the withdrawal of his ally Jared Isaacman’s NASA nomination. One White House official suggested Musk perceived the NASA decision as Sergio Gor’s — the director of the Office of Presidential Personnel — out-the-door ‘f**k you’ to Musk.”

“Trump administration revokes guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions” via Amanda Seitz and Geoff Mulvihill of The Associated Press — The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would revoke guidance to the nation’s hospitals that directed them to provide emergency abortions for women when they are necessary to stabilize their medical condition. That guidance was issued to hospitals in 2022, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court upended national abortion rights in the U.S. It was an effort by the Joe Biden administration to preserve abortion access for extreme cases in which women were experiencing medical emergencies and needed an abortion to prevent organ loss or severe hemorrhaging, among other serious complications.

“Unease at FBI intensifies as Kash Patel ousts top officials” via Adam Goldman of The New York Times — Before being confirmed as the director of the FBI, Patel made clear his intent to remake it in his own image, reflecting a larger desire by the White House to bend the agency to its will. “The FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken,” he wrote in his book “Government Gangsters,” asserting that the top ranks of the bureau should be eliminated. Behind the scenes, his vision of an FBI under Trump is quietly taking shape. Agents have been forced out. Others have been demoted or placed on leave without explanation. To track down the sources of news leaks, Patel is requiring employees to undergo polygraph tests. Taken together, the moves are causing worrisome upheaval at the FBI, eliciting fear and uncertainty as Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, quickly restock senior ranks with agents and turn the agency’s attention to immigration.

“FEMA scraps new hurricane plan and reverts to last year’s” via Scott Patterson and Tarini Parti — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are scrapping a hurricane-response plan that its recently appointed leader, David Richardson, had said was close to completion. With hurricane season kicking off this month, Richardson said the agency would be returning to the same guidance for hurricane response as last year. Some were confused how that would be possible, given the agency had already eliminated key programs and cut its workforce sharply. For example, FEMA’s hurricane guidance typically includes plans for staffers who go door-to-door helping storm survivors. But that program has been rolled back, leaving it unclear how the agency should now adjust those operations, which could have a domino effect on other responses.

“Congress finally gets Trump’s request to codify DOGE cuts to NPR, PBS, foreign aid” via Jennifer Scholtes, Katherine Tully-McManus and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — Trump has sent Congress a request to nix $9.4 billion in current funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid — the first test of Republicans’ willingness to back the administration’s gutting of federal agencies. The “rescissions” memo was officially transmitted Tuesday to Capitol Hill and seeks to eliminate $8.3 billion in foreign aid, along with $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, including for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service. It also requests that Congress recoup funding from more than a dozen accounts across the State Department, including U.S. contributions to U.N. peacekeeping efforts, $900 million for global health programs, and $800 million for migration and refugee assistance.

— ELECTIONS —

Save the date

“Ralph Rosado wins Special Election for District four seat on Miami City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rosado is heading to the Miami City Commission. With all 23 precincts reporting, Rosado had 55% of the vote to defeat fellow Republican Jose Regalado in a nonpartisan Special Election for the right to succeed longtime Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died in April. He will keep the job until at least November 2027, though there is an effort ongoing that could extend his and the city’s five other elected officials’ terms by a year. He’ll also have a say in how to steer the city’s more than $1.7 billion budget and critical issues on zoning, development and infrastructure. Rosado and Regalado were the only ones to compete for the job after other candidates failed to qualify for the race. Neither is unfamiliar with government work.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Convicted South Florida shark divers receive Trump pardons” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Two South Florida shark divers, initially convicted of freeing sharks and a giant grouper from a fishing line they believed was illegal, have received full pardons from Trump. Tanner Mansell and John Moore Jr. were granted the pardons Wednesday, effectively erasing their 2022 convictions for theft of property within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction. “I couldn’t be more happy for Tanner and John,” Ian Goldstein, Mansell’s attorney, said in a statement. “We have maintained from day one that this case never should have been brought.”

“Broward Judge Mardi Levey Cohen receives public reprimand, 10-day suspension” via the News Service of Florida — The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday publicly reprimanded Broward County Judge Levey Cohen after an investigation into allegations that she acted improperly during a 2022 re-election campaign. Levey Cohen, who also received a 10-day suspension, appeared before the justices for the reprimand. The Supreme Court last month approved an agreement, known as a stipulation, reached by Levey Cohen and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates judicial conduct. A filing at the Supreme Court said Levey Cohen was accused, in part, of forwarding an email about her election opponent to a representative of the Wynmoor Condominium Democratic Club “without verifying the accuracy of the claims.” The information, for example, included an accusation that Levey Cohen’s opponent obtained money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic when she did not qualify.

“Well-known Fort Lauderdale detective fired after investigation” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A well-known Fort Lauderdale Police detective was fired after an investigation revealed that he used police databases to search his ex-girlfriend and her family and made conflicting statements about a tracker found on the woman’s car. As a recruiting officer for the department, Henry Lockwood III often served as the face of Fort Lauderdale Police. He helped lead efforts to advertise the department to Spring Breakers, mentored youths and spoke about the force on national television. “We want to make sure we increase in community engagement. The more we engage with them, the less problems we know we have,” Lockwood said during the Spring Break initiative. Lockwood has been terminated from his job after his ex-girlfriend raised concerns with the Coconut Creek Police Department about a tracker on her car.

“Ex-Hialeah police chief busted for stealing almost $600k from city coffers, state says” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Hialeah’s former police chief — let go four years ago after a sex scandal rocked his office — was taken into custody without incident outside his home early Monday and has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer and drug bust money over six months in 2021. Sergio Velazquez, 61, was charged with a single count of money laundering and another of grand theft of over $100,000 and a count of organized fraud. He was briefly jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, just 3 miles south of the city limits, where he served for three decades.

“Do Miami Beach residents want Metromover? A new poll enters the fight” via Douglas Hanks and Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach’s elected leaders oppose extending Metromover service to South Beach — but the city’s residents strongly support the county transit project. The survey comes from a county Transit Board that has long championed a “Baylink” transit line connecting downtown Miami to the Beach. Conducted by Bendixen & Amandi, a Miami polling firm, the survey found 79% of Miami Beach residents support a mass-transit link to the mainland. While 40% of residents surveyed weren’t aware of the $1 billion Metromover proposal, the plan had the “strong” support of 67% of those who knew about it.

“Miami-Dade’s sagging condo market could be ‘next great crisis’ as values drop” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — As real estate demand softens, Miami-Dade condominiums are showing the weakest numbers. Real estate values on existing homes and commercial property grew about 7% countywide at the start of 2025. But when isolated only to existing condominiums, values dropped slightly from the start of 2024 — a decline of less than 1%, according to Property Appraiser Tomás Regalado. “The condos are the next great crisis, because of a perfect storm,” Regalado said at a Monday news conference where he discussed the annual report from his office.

WTF is the matter with people? — “Jackie Robinson mural defaced at Overtown park where Negro League once played” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — The rain drizzled down as Terrence Cribbs-Lorrant peeled back the plastic bags unveiling a swastika and racist slurs that cover a mural of Robinson at the historic Dorsey Park in Overtown, hallowed grounds where Negro League players once played ball. The racist epithets — including a swastika and N***** spray-painted onto the concrete walls surrounding the park — were reported to the Miami Police on Monday afternoon in what the community and police are calling a hate crime. The park is located at Northwest 17th Street and Northwest First Avenue.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Pulse memorial gets $5 million pledge from Orange County” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners unanimously pledged $5 million today to support the City of Orlando’s plan to build a memorial to Pulse, honoring its victims and survivors at the site of the former LGBTQ nightclub as the ninth anniversary of the horrific massacre approaches this month. The decision followed a presentation of the proposed memorial, on which construction would begin next Summer. “It’s time that there is a memorial,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who was Sheriff when a lone shooter opened fire during Latin Night at the club on Orange Avenue on June 12, 2016. “None of us thought that it would take nine years to get to this point and we can’t go back and relitigate all of the failures along the way that have happened, but what we can do is control how we move forward together.”

“Uthmeier joins Lake officials in denouncing sex trafficking, undocumented immigrants” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — In a speech condemning a Lake County man found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, Florida Attorney General Uthmeier warned undocumented immigrants that the state “will search every inch of this state to find you.” Uthmeier, the Chair of the state’s 15-member statewide Council on Human Trafficking, was in Eustis Tuesday along with State Attorney Bill Gladson and Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri to announce the sentencing of Jose Gomez, 31, of Eustis, to life in prison. Gomez, who was initially born in Guatemala, had been living in the U.S. with a visa that expired approximately four years ago. Uthmeier called traffickers “monsters” and said the state won’t hesitate to seek the death penalty. In July 2024, a young woman, whose age is unknown, but determined to be over 12 and under 16, called 911 but then hung up. Upon arrival, Eustis Police Department officers found a distraught young woman who said a man, later identified as Gomez, was trying to shoot her.

“Families of men killed in Halloween shooting to sue City of Orlando, OPD” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — On Oct. 31, Tyrek Hill was preparing to discuss with his mother the possibility of buying a truck to start his own towing company. Timothy Schmidt Jr. was showing a friend around Orlando, where Hill was a student at the University of Central Florida. That night, both men decided to hit downtown for its annual Halloween block party. Neither made it out alive after being gunned down by 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, who inexplicably was carrying a weapon as he strolled among the partygoers. Now, the families of both men are suing, accusing the city and the Orlando Police Department of wrongful death by failing to provide adequate security. On Tuesday, two of their parents — Timothy Schmidt Sr. and Teresa Clinton, Hill’s mother — met in person for the first time to announce the lawsuit, joined by attorneys Michael Haggard and Douglas McCarron. “We’re in an awful club that you don’t want to be in,” Schmidt Sr. said. Hill added, “Our sons left here somewhat the same. … We’re trauma-bonded.”

“Disney to cut hundreds of employees in latest round of layoffs” via Meg James of the Los Angeles Times — The Walt Disney Co. has launched another deep round of layoffs, notifying several hundred Disney employees in the U.S. and abroad that their jobs were being eliminated amid an increasingly difficult economic environment for traditional television. People close to the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant confirmed the cuts, which are hitting film and television marketing teams, television publicity, casting and development as well as corporate financial operations. The move comes just three months after the company axed 200 workers, including at ABC News in New York and Disney-owned entertainment networks. At the time, the division said it was trimming its staff by 6% amid shrinking TV ratings and revenue.

“Winter Park leaders irate over Today Show snub” via Beth Kassab of Winter Park Voice — Earlier this month, the Today Show filmed its third hour of a Central Florida-focused telecast from Winter Park’s Central Park as a small crowd gathered to watch. But you wouldn’t have known the location from the May 22 broadcast. The snub came despite the city waiving the park rental fee for Visit Orlando, the tourism marketing agency that coordinated the Today Show’s visit and receives more than $100 million in Orange County tourist tax dollars intended to benefit the entire region. Mayor Sheila DeCiccio said she was surprised that the show never thanked or even mentioned Winter Park on air. She said Visit Orlando representatives told the city that the reason was that the show was an Orlando event intended to promote Orlando. “I propose on a go-forward basis that Visit Orlando gets nothing from Winter Park for free unless credit is given to Winter Park or they can pay fees like anyone else renting the park,” DeCiccio said.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Attorney General Uthmeier siding with Scientology in land dispute, warns City of Clearwater of ‘unconstitutional’ decision-making” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Uthmeier is speaking out amid a battle between the City of Clearwater and the Church of Scientology over a potential land deal, and he’s taking Scientology’s side. In a letter to Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector, Uthmeier cautioned him that any decisions made based on discriminatory reasons would violate Florida law, as would mandates that a land deal be tied to alternative properties also owned by Scientology. Uthmeier took issue with comments during a meeting last month in which Rector pushed back on the proposal, noting that the city needs “the street more than we need an auditorium” and made another comment that implied he was opposed to the church acquiring more land. “I think they’ve grown their footprint enough in downtown Clearwater,” Rector said at the meeting, referencing the church’s ownership of some 200 parcels in the downtown area.

“Hillsborough School Board grills superintendent on book removals” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Days before he is expected to discuss his district’s removal of library books before state leaders, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres is facing scrutiny from all directions — including from members of his own Board. In May, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter calling for the removal of two books from Hillsborough shelves over concerns about their content. The week after, Attorney General Uthmeier followed up with a second letter asking about more “pornographic materials in your school libraries.” In response, Ayres wrote that all titles mentioned had been removed. He also said that to “err on the side of caution,” all 600 titles that had been placed on a list for removal by any county in the state during the past two school years had been taken out of circulation and would be reviewed, even though no objections to them have risen through Hillsborough’s existing process.

“Big Storm Brewing faces new fraud allegations from second investor” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A second investor has come forward with allegations against Big Storm Brewing, saying that the owners used their Clearwater craft brewery as a front to misappropriate funds. Ralph D’Alelio Jr. is demanding repayment of a $600,000 loan he made to father-son owners Leo Govoni and Leo “LJ” Govoni in late 2021 for the expansion of Big Storm’s Fat Point Brewing brand. He alleges they misused the money for personal expenses and never repaid. The Govonis presented Big Storm and Fat Point as legitimate businesses that were expanding and profitable, but in reality, they were “nothing more than a means for [them] to steal [D’Alelio’s] money,” the lawsuit alleges. The companies have since been “looted” by the Govonis and are believed to be insolvent, D’Alelio claimed.

“USF taps Will Weatherford, Mike Griffin again to steer Board through pivotal era” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — In a decisive move to boost stability during a period of ambitious growth and an upcoming presidential transition, the University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees today unanimously re-elected Weatherford as Chair and Griffin as Vice Chair. Both leaders, who first assumed their respective roles in 2021, will serve an additional two-year term, steering the university through key strategic plans. This leadership continuity is critical as USF prepares to launch a national search in the coming months for a successor to President Rhea Law, who announced plans to retire in February. Griffin, with his extensive experience, has been tapped again to chair the Presidential Search Committee, a pivotal role he successfully held during USF’s previous search in 2021-22.

“PSTA eyes 2026 launch for revamped ferry service as HART transfers crucial funding” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The fate of the Cross Bay Ferry is now in Washington’s hands. After months of delays, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority officials approved on Monday transferring a $4.86 million grant to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. PSTA intends to use the funds to purchase up to two ferries to return the water-based transportation option to Tampa Bay. “This is a big win for regional collaboration and for the future of transit in Tampa Bay,” Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA, said. “Thanks to HART’s support, we’re closer than ever to bringing a faster, more convenient ferry service to our community by keeping this important federal funding right here, where it will be put to great use.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Authorities raided Tallahassee site like it was a crime scene” via Jack Mills for the Tallahassee Democrat — Recent immigration raids in Tallahassee, targeting uniformed workers at construction sites near College Town, reveal a troubling trend. These laborers, building facilities for our community, were detained not for violent crimes but for their immigration status. This action, framed as “public safety,” actually fosters fear and criminalizes workers whose primary “offense” is seeking a better life. Such policies stem from a dangerous perception of intergroup threat, where certain groups are unjustly perceived as a threat. Instead of succumbing to this fear-based narrative, we must recognize the contributions of immigrants and advocate for policies that uphold dignity over division, ensuring Tallahassee and the nation value people for their contributions, not their birthplace.

“Escambia County wants to update county laws with ‘Gulf of America’ name change” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — At least 23 ordinances mention the Gulf of Mexico by name. They include ordinances on a range of legal issues from the “Leave No Trace” law, which addresses obstructions on Pensacola Beach, to laws on Perdido Key Habitat Conservation and local dog parks. This Thursday, Escambia’s Board of County Commissioners will vote to authorize a public hearing on July 10, 2025, to consider changing the references in the Escambia County Code of Ordinances from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Escambia Chair Mike Kohler says county legal staff proposed the change for continuity to align with the name change on the Pensacola Beach welcome sign and to abide by an executive order from DeSantis.

“Pensacola selects two nonprofits to host 27 ‘pallet shelters’ for the homeless” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said two local nonprofits were selected to use the shelters for homeless individuals they serve based on a recommendation from the Northwest Florida Homeless Taskforce. Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola will take at least 14 units at its West Blount Street location, and Offentsive Corp will take at least 13 units at a North Palafox location. Both locations are within the city limits. “Both of them have done a great job,” Reeves said. “They’ve spoken to the neighbors. They’ve done all of the due diligence that we expect. And I appreciate the task force digging in, certainly deeper than my expertise, to make sure that all of those things make sense.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Is development ‘out of control?’ Manatee wants developers to pay more for it” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — As development booms in Manatee County, leaders want to start charging builders millions more to pay for issues caused by growth. At a recent meeting, Commissioners reviewed a plan to raise impact fee rates for local development to the maximum allowed by state law. The one-time fees collected from developers help pay for infrastructure like new roads, water and sewer utilities, schools, parks, libraries and emergency services.

“Sarasota County OKs new stormwater management department” via Chloe Nelson of Your Sun — In a surprise move, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners agreed to start a stormwater management department. The decision would eliminate the Public Works department and create two departments — the Stormwater Management Department, and a revamped Transportation Department, officials said.

“Lee County property values fall – taxable value inches up” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — When Lee County Commissioners held their first budget workshop in April, Commissioners questioned state projections that the county tax base would increase by only 5.8%. They were right to question, but wrong on where the numbers would fall. Preliminary numbers released by Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell on June 2 show the taxable value of property in the county increased by just 4.84%. The just value, what Caldwell says all the property in the county is actually worth, dropped by 3.72%, from $219.5 billion to $211.3 billion. State law calls for preliminary value numbers to be released on June 1. They will be refined between now and July 1. TRIM Notices will be sent to taxpayers by Aug. 25.

“Housing Authority project sailing through development review’” via Andrew Warfield of Your Observer — The final phase for Sarasota Housing Authority’s Amaryllis Park Place has received partial sign-off from its initial submittal to the city’s Development Review Committee. With the first two phases complete and much of the infrastructure already in place for the all-affordable housing development, only minor issues remain to be settled with the city staff reviewers as the SHA seeks site plan approval to redevelop the 2.55-acre site zoned Government with a future land use designation of Multiple Family Medium Density. The property, used for residential purposes for more than 60 years, also lies in the city-designated Housing Authority Overlay District.

“Commissioner seeks to profit from land donated to Sarasota County for conservation” via Michael Barfield of WGCU — In 1998, a family instrumental in settling the Englewood area donated more than 190 acres of waterfront and conservation land to Sarasota County — properties that now anchor several parks and preserves along Lemon Bay. One of those deeds, conveying a strip of mangrove-covered shoreline on Bay Shore Drive, is now the focus of a push by County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger to vacate a public right of way, declare the land surplus, and authorize its private sale to him and his neighbors. Despite acknowledging a conflict and abstaining from a 2024 vote, Cutsinger is actively urging the county to abandon all rights to the environmentally sensitive land and allow it to be sold to adjacent property owners. Public records show Cutsinger bought and sold several parcels in the affected area after county staff were given direction to move forward with the proposal.

“Otter attack at recreation complex sends victim to hospital, Florida cops say” via Mark Price of the Bradenton Herald — Alligators and panthers are Florida’s apex predators, but it’s an otter that put someone in a hospital after an attack in Seminole County. It happened Thursday, May 29, at Wekiva Island, a recreational boating complex along the Wekiva River in Longwood, near Orlando. “The individual was evaluated by Wekiva Island Fire and Rescue and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” FWC officials said in a news release. “The FWC officer, in coordination with Wekiva Island management, searched for the otter but was unable to locate it. There have been no further sightings of the otter.”

“Bradenton officials fine-tuning plans for hurricane season” via Lloyd Sowers of Fox 13 — The City of Bradenton’s newest high-water rescue truck is gassed up and ready to go. It arrived just in time last Fall for a trial by fire. “Last year we took a wallop with the three storms that came over a short period, and we learned a lot,” said Rob Perry, Bradenton’s city administrator. On Monday, Bradenton’s Public Safety Operations Center was filled with representatives from city departments who were fine-tuning hurricane plans. Perry said Manatee County is considering a new million-dollar software package that can predict how specific areas will be affected based on the storm’s characteristics and position. It will enable them to pre-position equipment and respond more quickly.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida needs to streamline and bolster hurricane recovery” via Nick DiCeglie for the Tampa Bay Times — We in Florida are rightly recognized as a national model for storm response, a testament to the spirit of our residents and the dedication of our emergency personnel. After every hurricane season, we make it a point to learn and improve. Yet, after storms like Milton and Helene struck my own community of Indian Rocks Beach, I felt a profound responsibility to address the very real struggles I witnessed.

The recent Atlantic hurricane season brought staggering challenges, with record storms devastating vast swaths of our state. Historic flooding overwhelmed communities from South Florida to the Panhandle. Here in Pinellas County, I saw families displaced, homes destroyed, and the irreplaceable loss of cherished memories washed away. Watching my neighbors, friends, and even my own family sift through debris was truly heartbreaking.

To compound this suffering, bureaucratic obstacles too often block the path to recovery. Arduous redevelopment rules, sudden increases in permit and inspection fees, and frustrating delays hinder families and businesses desperate to rebuild. Displaced residents find themselves in limbo, and local businesses, already reeling from losses, face further strain.

This is why I championed comprehensive legislation that addresses these issues directly. The burden of loss is immense; bureaucracy must not add to it. This new approach prohibits increased permitting or inspection fees for 180 days following the disaster. It streamlines local rebuilding guides, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s size modestly — up to 130% of its original square footage or 2,000 square feet — without the penalty of a higher homestead tax assessment. We’re also improving debris management for quicker removal and enhancing disaster planning, resource coordination, and transparency across all levels of government. Medically trained National Guard members can now provide civilian care, and we’ve extended evacuation timelines for our Keys residents. These proactive measures aim to provide Floridians with the tools to rebuild effectively, ensuring our communities can recover and emerge even stronger.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“We are being governed by the Trump Organization Inc.” via Thomas Friedman of The New York Times — Trump’s governance, dubbed “Trump Organization Inc.,” mirrors his erratic business style: impulsive, inconsistent, and lacking foresight. Analysts joke about the “TACO trade” (Trump always chickens out) on reckless policies like tariffs, highlighting his shoot-from-the-hip approach. Examples abound: fluctuating stances on Ukraine and Putin, chaotic staffing, and the use of the presidency for personal enrichment. His administration, devoid of experienced buffers and filled with sycophants, makes major geoeconomic decisions without homework or interagency coordination. This “fire, ready, aim” method, seen in failed steel tariffs and self-sabotaging EV policy, undermines U.S. competitiveness and national security, risking America’s global standing and future prosperity. The lack of checks and balances makes this undisciplined approach particularly dangerous.

“Finding moral clarity after an arsonist’s attack” via Josh Shapiro for The New York Times — The jarring pre-dawn bang on our door at the Governor’s residence, a trooper’s urgent warning of fire – this was no accident. The devastation in the state dining room, where we’d just celebrated Passover Seder hours before, was shocking. Smashed windows, melted tables, artwork disintegrated – it looked like a bomb. I knew then this was deliberate. As we learned, an arsonist targeted us, intending harm. Amid the trauma, my focus was clear: dad, husband, Governor – in that order. We were honest with our children. Thirteen hours later, I stood where the intruder entered, vowing to the people of our state that nothing would deter me from my duty or my faith. And that night, we held our second Seder. While justice takes its course, this violence, regardless of motive, must stop. We leaders must bring people together, fostering the tolerance William Penn envisioned. The outpouring of support, like the Christian chaplain’s recitation of the priestly blessing – a prayer we say to our children nightly – reminds us of our shared humanity. Our divisions can be repaired if we follow the better angels of our nature.

“FEMA is not prepared” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic — Who manages the disaster if the disaster managers are the disaster? That’s a question that the people of the United States may have to answer soon. As hurricane season begins in the U.S., the Federal Emergency Management Agency is in disarray. Acting FEMA head David Richardson suggested during a meeting with employees that he was unaware of the very existence of a hurricane season. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security dismissed the report: “Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this hurricane season.” The spokesperson added, “FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens.”

“Marco Rubio is one of us. He understands what happens to Haitians who go back” via the Miami Herald — The silver lining of Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake was the finest hour of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and indeed, all of Miami. UM faculty were in Haiti from day one, performing thousands of life-saving operations and treating thousands of desperately ill patients. We organized volunteers and raised medical equipment and supplies from around the nation. Private aircraft, lent by some of Miami’s wealthiest families, flew round the clock, bringing in volunteers and supplies, while evacuating the injured. Private companies donated millions of dollars and in-kind services to aid recovery. No example of Miami’s response captured our collective heroism more than the rescue of Baby Jenny — an infant buried for five days in the rubble, wrapped in the arms of her dead babysitter. She suffered a skull fracture, flail chest, dehydration and shock. She would have died were it not for the skill of our doctors and nurses, the good fortune of a private plane on the runway and an available bed in the NICU of Jackson Memorial Hospital. Later, a team of Haitian American and Cuban American attorneys used DNA tests to reunite her with her parents.

“Republicans and Democrats agree on this issue. Let’s make it law.” via the Orlando Sentinel and Baltimore Sun editorial boards — There is one issue that both sides of the aisle seem to agree on. That issue is congressional stock trading. Republicans and Democrats have been running parallel campaigns for the past several years trying to ban the practice. Senate Democrats recently reintroduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act. Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill called the TRUST in Congress Act is enjoying support from both Democrats and Republicans in the House. Outside of the underwhelming STOCK Act of 2012, which nominally banned lawmakers from insider trading, Congress hasn’t been able to pass any strong legislation to keep its members of Congress from trading stocks while representing their constituents in Washington. Maybe this is the one hot button issue that Democrats and Republicans can join forces on in this Congress. After all, every major party leader, from Trump to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker Mike Johnson, has expressed support for a blanket ban.

“Florida’s lawsuit reform is working — so why undo it?” via Jeff Brandes for Florida Politics — Florida’s lawsuit system, long a “broken stoplight” causing soaring costs, was finally fixed with sweeping tort reform. We’re seeing real results: insurers are no longer fleeing, and some premiums, like auto insurance, are actually dropping, bringing relief to consumers. But now, just as this vital progress takes hold, powerful interests who benefited from the old dysfunction are pushing to reverse these common sense changes. These reforms were always about helping everyday Floridians, not enriching a few. Undoing them now would be a grave mistake, plunging us back into chaos. We must stay the course; these crucial changes are working, and Florida is better for it. Don’t let them break our newly fixed stoplight.

“Who’s looking out for the Florida Highway Patrol?” via Spencer Ross for The Palm Beach Post — As the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles continues to expand one of the nation’s largest transportation systems, it does so under the constant protection of the Florida Highway Patrol. Given this close operational relationship, a fundamental question must be asked: Why does the department not allocate funding to support the very officers who protect its roadways? The highway patrol enables the uninterrupted function of toll roads, reduces secondary crashes, and ensures safe travel. The patrol remains administratively tied to FDOT. Yet, the agency is treated as a transportation accessory rather than as a critical law enforcement body with independent funding needs. This outdated model overlooks the operational reality: The highway patrol is not responsible for building roads.

“Condo market is in crisis. Could a new law help?” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — The rising cost of living in older, once affordable condominiums has sparked a crisis in Florida’s real estate market. Condo owners across the state are scrambling to sell to avoid rising insurance rates and special assessments, but buyers aren’t biting. Sales are down nearly 15% compared to last year. That’s according to April data from Florida Realtors. The outlook is even bleaker in the Tampa Bay metro area, where sales fell 20%. It’s been nearly four years since the Champlain Tower South condo collapsed in Surfside, killing 98 people. The South Florida disaster prompted lawmakers to strengthen safety inspections for older condominiums and require associations to set aside funds for routine maintenance.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“A long-running experiment finds a tiny particle is still acting weird” via Adithi Ramakrishnan of The Associated Press — Final results from a long-running U.S.-based experiment announced Tuesday show a tiny particle continues to act strangely — but that’s still good news for the laws of physics as we know them. “This experiment is a huge feat in precision,” said Tova Holmes, an experimental physicist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who is not part of the collaboration. The mysterious particles called muons are considered heavier cousins to electrons. They wobble like a top when inside a magnetic field, and scientists are studying that motion to see if it lines up with the foundational rulebook of physics called the Standard Model. Experiments in the 1960s and 1970s seemed to indicate all was well. But tests at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the late 1990s and early 2000s produced something unexpected: the muons weren’t behaving like they should.

