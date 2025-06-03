June 3, 2025
Cockfighting question leads James Uthmeier to quip about egg prices

A.G. Gancarski
June 3, 2025

The state's top cop showed some pluck responding to a reporter's query.

Florida’s Attorney General found the lighter side of a brutal practice during a recent press conference about undocumented immigrants.

Asked about a cockfighting ring involving illegal immigrants that predecessor Ashley Moody had apparently been looking into, Attorney General James Uthmeier said he was in “month 3 on the job” and would have to “look into the case.”

“I don’t like the idea of cockfighting in the state,” Uthmeier said. “Especially with egg prices today, I don’t think we need to be supporting that type of activity.”

For what it’s worth, egg prices are reportedly down around 60% since Donald Trump became President.

It’s unclear which cockfighting ring the reporter referred to, but there have been a number of such criminal enterprises broken up in recent years.

Last year in Lake County, an alleged ring was broken up involving dozens of roosters and a scoreboard.

More recently in Miami-Dade, a machete fight led to yet another cockfighting operation getting law enforcement attention.

The state’s Animal Fighting Act regards cockfighting as a serious matter, a felony of the third degree.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories