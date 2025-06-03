Cockfighting question leads James Uthmeier to quip about egg prices

Florida’s Attorney General found the lighter side of a brutal practice during a recent press conference about undocumented immigrants.

Asked about a cockfighting ring involving illegal immigrants that predecessor Ashley Moody had apparently been looking into, Attorney General James Uthmeier said he was in “month 3 on the job” and would have to “look into the case.”

“I don’t like the idea of cockfighting in the state,” Uthmeier said. “Especially with egg prices today, I don’t think we need to be supporting that type of activity.”

For what it’s worth, egg prices are reportedly down around 60% since Donald Trump became President.

It’s unclear which cockfighting ring the reporter referred to, but there have been a number of such criminal enterprises broken up in recent years.

Last year in Lake County, an alleged ring was broken up involving dozens of roosters and a scoreboard.

More recently in Miami-Dade, a machete fight led to yet another cockfighting operation getting law enforcement attention.

The state’s Animal Fighting Act regards cockfighting as a serious matter, a felony of the third degree.