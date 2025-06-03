Santa Ono falls at final hurdle to become UF President

After an acrimonious process and personal attacks against him, Santa Ono failed in his attempt to become the new University of Florida President after one of the most dramatic meetings of the Florida Board of Governors in history.

This throws the decision back to the UF Trustees for a second choice, presumably one without so much ideological baggage.

The rejection of the University of Michigan President came after U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr. all opposed the selection approved last month by UF’s Board of Trustees, with the latter calling him a “woke psycho.”

While Gov. Ron DeSantis said some of Ono’s comments at the University of Michigan and British Columbia University made him “cringe,” the Governor publicly stayed out of the fray, in a marked departure from his usual outspoken nature on education issues.

That likely was because the governor’s major supporter, Mori Hosseini, was all in on Ono, which created a window of opportunity for DeSantis’ enemies on the Right.

Ahead of the vote, Ono worked to clarify prior positions weaponized against him in recent weeks.

Responding to external criticisms that he wasn’t supportive enough of the Jewish community, he described antisemitism as “dangerous, insidious … and a threat.” He also said he backed the decision to “end DEI programs” in Florida, and cited work he did to shutter overly expansive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Michigan.

“I’m here to ensure DEI never returns to the University of Florida,” Ono promised, adding that he would commit to “auditing” DEI spending and that he supports DeSantis’ Department of Governmental Efficiency.

Words notwithstanding, adversarial questions abounded from the Governors, with Ono pressed on the “change” he’s undergone over the last decade, and with one trained prosecutor serving up the toughest shots.

Paul Renner, the former House Speaker appointed more recently to the Board, had “serious concerns” about Ono’s DEI-friendly past and drilled down into various quotes over the years.

Renner wondered if Ono had ever, prior to his “invitation to come to Florida,” had any “statement in the public record” that expressed discomfiture with DEI.

Ono couldn’t produce one on command.

This sharp inquiry led to Chair Brian Lamb to note that “in fairness” Ono should have been made aware of the documents presented by Renner and that the BOG was there to ratify the decision of the UF Trustees.

“We are the Board of Governors,” he noted at one point. “Not the Supreme Court.”

Renner’s posture was addressed again closer to the end of the meeting, in a plot twist few could have seen coming when this process began earlier this Spring.

Hosseini described what happened to the handpicked candidate as “heartbreaking, because if this board looks at every President in the state of Florida, looks at their past, they will find something,” Hosseini said, wondering why some Governors decided to “take (Ono) down.”

Asked thereafter if anyone on the Board of Governors wanted to be President, Hosseini said bluntly “Paul Renner.”

Renner said he had no interest in being UF President, and that “the conversation” about the potential opening “did not take place when I was on Board of Governors.”

“I was asked to go do that,” Renner said. “Because I’m on the Board of Governors, that would be a conflict.”

But it wasn’t just Renner who had issues. Former House Speaker José Oliva, Aubrey Edge and others challenged the nominee on his stances, but got little in the way of clarification as to why, beyond professional opportunity, the left-leaning academic was ready to take a hard right turn in Gainesville.

Before his vote, M. Carson Good, President of Good Capital Group, spoke to the consensus of many in the room.

“I really, really want to try to get to yes, but this philosophical difference is just too far,” he said.

Ahead of committee deliberation, UF partisans made their cases in vain.

UF Trustee Rahul Patel, who chaired the UF search committee, said he was “convinced (Ono) was 100% aligned ideologically” with the state leadership, the Trustees and the BOG.

UF Trustee Fred Ridley also praised Ono as a “kind and thoughtful person” with a “high IQ and EQ.”

Interim UF President Kent Fuchs said Ono was “unmatched” in his credentials and his track record, and vouched for him as a “warm individual” who will be embraced by students and stakeholders.

UF Student Body President Blake Cox likewise described Ono as eminently qualified and an “accomplished leader” who would help UF ascend academically, and would protect Jewish students in Gainesville.

Ono was positioned to make roughly $3 million a year, including a $1.5 million annual base salary, $500,000 annually as Chair of UF Health, and performance bonuses exceeding $400,000 a year, with a 3% raise per year.

Now, though, it’s back to the drawing board.