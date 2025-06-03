Senate wants $3.5M for new state IT agency

The Senate is directing $3.5 million into a new Cabinet-level agency aimed at modernizing and centralizing how the state manages its technology systems for most executive branch agencies.

ASSET — an acronym for Agency for State Systems and Enterprise Technology — would absorb and replace most non-operational functions from the Florida Digital Service, which will be dissolved by June 30, 2026.

ASSET’s responsibilities will include IT spending tracking, master data management, legacy system evaluations, running an IT testing lab, and cybersecurity services during the transition period. ASSET will also develop career training programs for the state’s IT workforce.

Additionally, ASSET will oversee technology standards and rules for all executive state agencies, ending previous exemptions for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Department of Financial Services, and Department of Legal Affairs.

The creation of ASSET was outlined in legislation (SB 7026) passed by the Senate but not taken up by the full House during the Regular Session.

The new agency would be led by the Chief Information Officer, which will be an appointed position confirmed via a majority vote of the Governor and Cabinet, which includes the Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General and Chief Financial Officer.

According to staff analysis of the bill, divisions within ASSET would include units specializing in agency operations, data, security, business analysis, quality assurance, project management, contract management, procurement, and workforce development.

The fiscal impact section of the bill analysis indicates $2,513,290 in general revenue would be set aside for 22 positions, with an additional $959,768 for operations and other expenses for an overall total of $3,473,058 — the exact figure set aside in the Senate’s initial offer in the AEG budget silo. The House has set aside no funding for ASSET in its budget, however.