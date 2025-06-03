June 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House, Senate aligned on SLERS funding

Drew WilsonJune 3, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 6.3.25: Expulsion — Gator bite — looters — AI friend — Polish

HeadlinesInfluence

House and Senate start $9M apart in budget proposals for Department of Management Services

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate wants $3.5M for new state IT agency

Police patrol car radio equipment and microphone. Walkie-talkie.
Law enforcement radios aren't a sticking point this year.

While the House and Senate have been fighting over the budget for weeks, it appears the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System was not a reason for the holdup.

The initial round of offers for the AEG and State Administration budget silo show the Senate and House in lockstep on funding for the program, which has been a sticking point in past budgets.

SLERS is a digital radio network that provides voice communication services to state law enforcement officers. It encompasses 60,000-plus square miles of the Sunshine State, including aircraft as well as areas up to 25 miles offshore.

The initial budget offers for 2025-26 would each direct about $7.74 million to SLERS, including $6 million in general revenue for “the maintenance, inspection, and insurance of the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System towers that have been conveyed to the Department of Management Services.”

The agreement is a shift from recent years, which have featured drawn-out battles over the program, which has also been the subject of a high-profile procurement battle.

In 2021, lawmakers bypassed the competitive bidding process. They awarded the SLERS contract to Melbourne-based L3Harris via a proviso, a type of back-of-budget clause that enumerates conditions and clauses for using an appropriation.

The rebuild contract was initially awarded to Motorola Solutions. L3Harris, which held the contract for the now-deprecated version of SLERS, challenged the procurement in court while holding the radio towers that power the system hostage. A court affirmed its right to do so because, despite the towers built by the state, the company formerly known as Harris Corp. held a long-term lease that gave it exclusive control over the towers.

The suit effectively killed the deal between Motorola Solutions and the Department of Management Services, delaying the much-needed SLERS upgrade beyond the planned 2020 groundbreaking date.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 6.3.25: Expulsion — Gator bite — looters — AI friend — Polish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories