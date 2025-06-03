USF taps Will Weatherford, Mike Griffin again to steer Board through pivotal era

In a decisive move to boost stability during a period of ambitious growth and an upcoming presidential transition, the University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees today unanimously re-elected Will Weatherford as Chair and Mike Griffin as Vice Chair.

Both leaders, who first assumed their respective roles in 2021, will serve an additional two-year term, steering the university through key strategic plans.

This leadership continuity is critical as USF prepares to launch a national search in the coming months for a successor to President Rhea Law, who announced plans to retire in February.

Griffin, with his extensive experience, has been tapped again to chair the Presidential Search Committee, a pivotal role he successfully held during USF’s previous search in 2021-22.

“I am grateful to my fellow trustees for their confidence in me to lead our Board and to help continue the University of South Florida’s remarkable trajectory that has positioned us as one of America’s leading research universities,” Weatherford said in a statement Tuesday. He highlighted upcoming “significant milestones,” including the “transformational on-campus stadium” and the establishment of “one of the nation’s first colleges dedicated to AI and cybersecurity.”

Griffin echoed the sentiment: “I am honored to continue to serve alongside Chair Weatherford, particularly at such a pivotal time in the University of South Florida’s history. I am very optimistic about USF’s future as we build on our momentum as a proud member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and help fuel the economic growth and prosperity of the Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida.”

Weatherford, managing partner of Weatherford Capital and the youngest presiding officer of any state legislative chamber when he became Florida House Speaker in 2012, also co-chaired Tampa Bay’s successful Super Bowl LV Host Committee. His extensive Board service includes entities like GuideWell and The American Enterprise Institute.

Griffin, a USF alum who served two terms as student body president and was the charter student member on the Board of Trustees, is currently Vice Chair and co-leader of the Florida region for Savills. His community leadership includes chairing the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, where he was the youngest person to assume that role.

The re-election of Weatherford and Griffin underscores the Board’s commitment to consistent and experienced guidance as USF continues its ascent as a nationally recognized institution and a vital economic engine for Florida and the Tampa Bay region.