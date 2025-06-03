Budget conference: House and Senate split on funding for Gaming Control Commission

The House and Senate remain more than $5 million apart in terms of funding for the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

The Commission has been urging lawmakers to provide more funding, but the two sides are still short of an agreement. The Senate’s measure (SB 2500) proposes a spending plan of $37.09 million to fund the agency that enforces state laws limiting illegal wagering in the state. But the House’s newest offer comes in at $31.6 million.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government has already proposed $4.7 million to provide enhanced gambling licensing and enforcement systems. But the House is not offering any funds for that item thus far.

Meanwhile, Representatives on the State Administration Budget Committee have proposed cutting nearly $245,000 by reducing staff positions in the agency that have been vacant in excess of 90 days. The Senate is offering its own proposal to reduce vacant positions, but on a smaller scale, only saving $61,000.

The House has also proposed cutting another $315,000 by reducing other services. But the Senate wants to add about $149,000 for additional staffing resources for law enforcement for the gaming division.

State legislators are considering the funding measures after officials with the Commission appealed to leaders this year to kick in more money to help enforce gambling laws.

Florida Gaming Control officials joined prosecutors and other members of law enforcement in January to testify before the House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee decrying current anti-gambling laws. They say current statutes simply don’t deter illegal gaming.

“There’s only so much money to go around. If a dollar does not go to a licensed facility or a tribal facility, it’s going into a criminal’s pocket. It’s as simple as that,” said Ross Marshman, acting Executive Director of the Gaming Control Commission.

The Commission has been busy this year cracking down on illegal gambling operations throughout the state, with several multiagency busts being executed in multiple counties. The latest came in May when nearly a dozen illegal gambling outfits were raided by state, county and local law enforcement agencies in Okeechobee, Dade City, DeLand and Daytona Beach.