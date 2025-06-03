June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate split on investing in Florida Poly’s growth plan
Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Polytechnic University)

Gabrielle RussonJune 3, 20254min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.5.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate only wants to cover 70% of costs for AP, IB and AICE courses

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: $13.5B set for Transportation Work Program

Florida Polytechnic University
The Lakeland university wants more state dollars to double enrollment by 2030.

The House and Senate are at odds over $10.8 million in funding for Florida Polytechnic University.

That’s one of the biggest divides arising from the higher education budget conference for program operations across public universities, where the two sides are apart by more than $27 million. The House is calling to spend about $40 million overall, while the Senate’s latest offer falls just under $13 million.

The House proposes spending the $10.8 million to help the Lakeland university expand and double its enrollment to 3,000 students by 2030. The Senate disagreed, offering $0 in the budget conference spreadsheet.

For its 2025-26 funding request, the school initially asked for $21.5 million in reoccurring dollars.

Florida Polytechnic said it needed to hire 70 engineering and applied sciences faculty members — at $7.7 million total annually — as the student body grew. Other plans included hiring other faculty and staff, making investments for student scholarships and other areas.

The school’s plan included spending the money to advertise and hiring more admissions counselors, recruiters, digital media strategists, web developers and other positions.

The school also said it wanted to spend $600,000 on event sponsorships, $495,000 a year on print ads, $450,000 on school signs and campus décor, $220,000 on billboards and $160,000 on commercials, among other items, according to a school plan before the Trustees last year.

The House also wants to spend $950,000 on Florida State University’s Election Law Center while the Senate proposes $0 in its latest offer.

“The FSU College of Law Election Law Center provides objective, evidence-based analysis of constitutional, statutory, and regulatory issues in election law, working with election administrators, legislators, and policymakers at all levels to improve election laws, regulations, and procedures,” the Election Law Center said on its website.

Meanwhile, several centers focused on health-related areas at Florida’s public universities are also dividing the House and Senate in budget conference.

For instance, the House aims to put $5 million toward University of Florida’s Diabetes STEPS program, though the Senate sought $0.

For FSU’s new Institute for Pediatric Rare Disease, the House proposes $2.5 million while the Senate falls at $500,000. The House also wants to spend about $1.1 million to establish University of Florida’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Catheter Technology versus the Senate’s $0.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSanta Ono falls at final hurdle to become UF President

nextBudget conference: Chambers concur on filling 5 more E-Verify positions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories