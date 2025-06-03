June 5, 2025
Budget conference: Senate offers to meet at $50M for Hometown Heroes amid haggling over housing
Despite hurricanes, Florida is the place to invest in property.

Jacob Ogles June 3, 2025

House searching. Rental housing market. Generative AI
That's half what Gov. DeSantis wanted and a third of what the Senate originally proposed.

The Senate appears willing to compromise on funding for the Hometown Heroes Program

The Senate in its initial budget proposed budget included $150 million for the program, three times the $50 million budgeted by appropriators in the House. But the latest Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee offer shows the upper chamber bringing funding to House levels.

That means the program could end up with half the $100 million Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed in his own budget ahead of Session. DeSantis has often cited the program’s success in attracting police officers to the state. DeSantis’ budget also called for extending the program to members of the Florida State Guard.

As part of the Live Local Act, the program was expanded last year from helping first responders and other public employees to assisting any qualified first-time homebuyers by providing loans to assist with down payments, closing costs and new mortgages.

The $50 million offer was included in the latest Senate negotiation but has not been locked in yet by both chambers, so it is still subject to shifts.

The Senate and House have now both proposed $150 million recurring budget authority for affordable housing programs, though the chambers have yet formally locked that into talks. Both budgets include $71.2 million for other affordable housing efforts.

The chambers have also both proposed funding various local efforts to help with the housing crisis, but not necessarily the same programs. The House budgeted $375,000 for an initiative in Pasco and Hernando counties while the Senate has $350,000 for homeowner opportunities in Pinellas County.

The Community Land Trust would receive $471,500 for an affordable housing effort in Northwest Florida in the House budget, which also includes $950,000 for an EduDwell Living proposal from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. But the latest Senate offer includes none of that.

The Senate does have $500,000 budgeted for Florida Studio Theatre workforce housing and $400,000 for Magnolia Landing in Naranja for affordable housing and construction education, but neither proposal is in House plans at the moment.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

