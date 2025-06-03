June 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate deadlocked on whether to ax 150 vacant prison posts

Jesse SchecknerJune 3, 20254min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis recommends top aide to become Commissioner of Education

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House wants to cut law enforcement recruitment bonuses, among others

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House and Senate at odds over Camp Blanding

PRISON STOCK PHOTO (9)
There have been 'significant vacancies' for years.

Upwards of 150 jobs within the Department of Corrections (DOC) have been vacant for more than 90 days, and there’s disagreement across the rotunda about what to do with them.

For now, the House wants to nix them all — a proposal that would cut nearly $9.5 million from the coming budget that lawmakers returned to Tallahassee this week to hash out.

The Senate, meanwhile, doesn’t want to cut any of the prison jobs. The upper chamber hasn’t budged from its position, making zero changes on the issue in its first offer to the lower chamber on criminal and civil justice expenditures for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The DOC — which has a website dedicated to hiring and today offers a starting pay of $22 per hour, not counting new hire and retention bonuses — has long suffered from worker shortages.

A state jobs website lists 131 open positions. But those posts may not reflect the 150 contemplated in the budget; the oldest job opening listed, a senior chaplain post in Miami, was listed less than a month and a half ago.

DOC Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford advised lawmakers in early 2023 that the department had “significant vacancies in maintenance, education, probation, inspectors and support staff, not just correctional officers.”

The minimum annual base salary for correctional officers, after passing the state officer exam, is $47,132.80, 66 cents per hour more than the hiring rate.

DOC is Florida’s largest state agency and the third-largest prison system in the country, with some 24,000 employees and 89,000 inmates. Accordingly, it’s among the state’s costliest agencies to run. The coming budget has set aside more than $3.5 billion for its operation over the next year.

A report from the Department of Management Services last March also projected Florida will need to spend $2.2 billion more over the next 20 years to address system needs that have persisted for years.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.3.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

nextBudget conference: Amid FEMA uncertainty, Senate disaster budget takes wait-and-see approach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories