Budget conference: House and Senate at odds over Camp Blanding

After spending more than a month negotiating the state budget, the Florida House and Senate remain at odds over specific funding allocations.

In an initial round of budget offers, the House has allocated $16.45 million to maintain Camp Blanding’s Level II compliance standards, while the Senate did not allocate any funding at all.

Located near Starke, in Clay County, Camp Blanding is the state’s primary training site for most of the Florida National Guard’s military units and was a major U.S. Army training facility during World War II, after it was established as a state-owned training reservation in 1939.

Today, Camp Blanding covers 73,000 acres and provides resources to enhance joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational training. It further serves as a support base during emergency operations.

The military site also operates under the executive branch of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recommended allocating $75 million in nonrecurring General Revenue funds specifically to maintain its Level II compliance in his “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget, released from his office in February.

The Governor’s budget earmarks $75 million to support phase three of a 4-year construction project to ensure the Florida National Guard’s Joint Training Center meets the requirements to retain its current Level II status after two major deficiencies were identified — bed spaces and maneuver live-fire ranges.

DeSantis notes in his budget justification that the project will keep the camp in compliance and further notes that the remaining two phases are set to cost approximately $413.7 million to complete.

The Governor also requested an additional $25 million to fund the creation of a mission training complex, which would support the first year of a two-year, $54 million project. A mission training complex includes simulation courses and infantry battle courses and is required for states with a Brigade Combat Team, such as Florida’s 53rd Infantry.

The House further allocated $3 million in funding for the Readiness Center Revitalization and Modernization Program (REVAMP) to support major renovations at three of the 63 Florida National Guard Readiness Center sites across Florida.

While the House offer fell short of DeSantis’ $5.49 million budget recommendation, the Senate left its funding out entirely.