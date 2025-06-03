June 3, 2025
Budget conference: House wants to cut law enforcement recruitment bonuses, among others

Gabrielle RussonJune 3, 20254min0

FLORIDA-HIGHWAY-PATROL (Large)
Giving law enforcement bonuses to work in Florida has been a vocal issue for DeSantis.

The House wants to cut law enforcement recruitment bonuses — a program backed heavily by Gov. Ron DeSantis — while the Senate supports pouring $10 million into it.

Tuesday’s budget conference comes as DeSantis and House Republicans have been increasingly at odds this year with tensions running high on issues from immigration, Hope Florida, and other matters.

The House and Senate also are divided on other law enforcement-related line-item expenses from the Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development budget conference. 

The Senate calls to spend $3.3 million replacing Florida Highway Patrol pursuit vehicles with at least 100,000 miles, while the House proposed $0. The Senate also wants to spend $1.8 million on trooper equipment, replace in-car digital vehicle cameras for $2 million and nearly $500,000 for a forensic robotic mapping system, all of which the House nixed in its budget spreadsheet. 

DeSantis went on the road to give out $5,000 checks to Marion County Sheriff deputies during a news conference in April

The Governor stated that the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program has distributed over 7,800 bonuses since its inception in 2022.

“We saw an opportunity that if you’re being treated poorly in San Francisco or New York City or all these places, then you come to Florida, $5,000 to start. But then, more importantly than that, you’ll be in a community that supports your mission,” DeSantis said.

Also praising the program was Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who said the recruitment bonuses made a big difference to his employees. The one-time bonus payments are technically for $6,694 to cover the taxes so officers take home the full $5,000.

“The recruitment bonuses that my deputies will receive here today aren’t just a check,” Woods said next to DeSantis. “It’s a statement. It tells the men and women in uniform that their choice to serve and protect matters now.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon

