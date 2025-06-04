Stu Sandler to take over as Rick Scott’s chief of staff

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will bring on a new chief of staff next week.

The Naples Republican announced he has hired Stu Sandler, a partner at OnMessage Inc., to succeed Craig Carbone as his Chief of Staff.

Carbone, who has held the role since 2020, will stay on the job until the end of the week. He worked for Scott both in the Senate and in the Florida Governor’s office as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“It is an incredible honor to congratulate my friend and Chief of Staff, Craig Carbone, as he takes the next steps in his career after years of public service when I was Florida’s Governor and in my U.S. Senate office,” Scott said.

“Craig has been an incredible leader for our team as my Chief of Staff and an integral part of our success. He has led our constituent services team to become the best in the nation, helped the passage of legislation that made our state safer and more prosperous, and worked tirelessly to make life better for Floridians.”

Sandler also has worked for Scott in political capacities, including as executive director of Scott’s Project Rescue America PAC and as political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee when Scott chaired it. He has remained close to Scott’s political operation with OnMessage, giving a polling presentation at the Scott-headlined Rescuing the American Dream summit earlier this year.

He also has been executive director of the Michigan Republican Party and Deputy Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition. He also served as Director of External Affairs for Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox.

“Our office is proud to welcome Stu Sandler as my next Chief of Staff to build on our great success here in the Senate,” Scott said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Stu for years, and he’s proven to be a great team member, effective leader, and trusted adviser who will fight hard to represent the best interests of Florida families. I am glad to have Stu join our great team, and wish Craig all the best for his continued success.”