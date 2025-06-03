Gov. DeSantis recommends top aide to become Commissioner of Education

Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended one of his top aides as the state’s Education Commissioner, replacing Manny Diaz Jr. following his appointment as interim President of the University of West Florida.

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on Diaz’s replacement during a meeting Wednesday. DeSantis’ support of Anastasios Kamoutsas, one of his Deputy Chiefs of Staff, comes after his allies, including Diaz, backed him on X.

“Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next Commissioner of Education, and I thank Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. for his dedicated and productive service.”

The vote would come a week after the UWF Board of Trustees selected Diaz to lead the university temporarily after its President resigned amid DeSantis’ attempt to overhaul the institution, including through controversial Trustee appointments.

Before joining the Governor’s Office, Kamoutsas worked at the Florida Department of Education as General Counsel and Chief of Staff.

“Under my tenure, the Florida Department of Education will remain committed to student safety and success, empowering parents, and supporting teachers,” he said in the same press release announcing DeSantis’ official backing. “I look forward to working with the State Board of Education to ensure that Florida remains the education state.”

Diaz’s departure as Commissioner three years after his appointment is part of a wave of DeSantis allies getting jobs in higher education leadership, including Florida International University’s selection of former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Monday. She was the only named finalist after Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar said the Governor’s Office had suggested FIU pick Nuñez.

Jackie Llanos reporting.