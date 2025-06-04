June 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Senate, House divided on Sheriffs Youth Learning Center funding

Jesse SchecknerJune 3, 20255min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mein Kampf found with gun case at USF and FSU shooter idolized Hitler — there’s time, and a need, for lawmakers to act

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis recommends top aide to become Commissioner of Education

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House wants to cut law enforcement recruitment bonuses, among others

Florida Sheriffs Association Youth Learning Center
The House has yet to budge from its zero-dollar offer.

As cross-rotunda budget negotiations continue this week, the Senate and House are still far apart in what they want to set aside for the development of a youth museum and education facility under the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA).

The Senate is proposing a $7 million set-aside in general revenue funds for the project — half the sum Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon sought in a March appropriations request and equal to what Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta asked for the month before.

As of Tuesday, the first day lawmakers reconvened to deliberate over the state’s 2025-26 spending plan, the House is offering zilch.

There’s still time to hash out the details and settle on an earmark with which both chambers are comfortable. It wouldn’t be the first time they compromised on spending for the project.

The FSA proposed building the Florida Sheriffs Youth Learning Center as “a place to preserve the more than two-century history of the Office of Sheriff in Florida as well as to create a place for children to visit and learn more about the honor and tradition of serving in law enforcement.”

“The center will be a facility for youth to explore the possibilities of a future career as a law enforcement officer, correctional deputy, dispatcher or civilian employee in a Sheriff’s Office by connecting them with a series of interactive displays, videos and activities that will inspire them in a future public safety vocation,” a short FSA description of the project says.

Simon’s funding request says the center would welcome children and young adults, feature a theater room for educational film viewings, a driving simulator and an area where visitors can experience receiving and dispatching calls for service.

“Failure to build and operate the Florida Sheriffs Youth Learning Center should require a return and reimbursement for all state funds,” the funding request noted.

That would include $10 million the project received last year, which was close to what Busatta requested then and less than half of what Simon requested.

The FSA is also seeking direct donations for the project through its website.

According to the organization’s 2024 financial report, the FSA purchased land and a building adjacent to its Tallahassee headquarters where it plans to build the new facility. “Total purchase price net of selling costs was approximately $2,426,000,” the report said.

The Department of Financial Services is also maintaining a page online about the project.

The Sheriffs Youth Learning Center will add to other minor-focused programming under the FSA, including Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches program that since 1981 has offered camping activities aimed at strengthening the bond youngsters can have with law enforcement.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis recommends top aide to become Commissioner of Education

nextMein Kampf found with gun case at USF and FSU shooter idolized Hitler — there’s time, and a need, for lawmakers to act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories