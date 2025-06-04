Ron DeSantis tries on Donald Trump ‘lawfare’ defense in Hope Florida affair

The Ron DeSantis administration is taking a page from the man who defeated him in the 2024 presidential race when it comes to the most enduring scandal of his administration thus far.

“Governor DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis have been subject to politically motivated lawfare in the state of Florida, and now the same lawfare is being perpetrated against President Trump and his nominees,” spox Bryan Griffin told Fox News Digital.

It’s not entirely clear why the administration felt the need to message on this issue this week, but the article also includes a “senior official” from the administration dropping dimes.

Among them: “that the Hope Florida Foundation is a separate entity from the Hope Florida initiative that has been spearheaded by Casey DeSantis.”

Additionally: “A senior official from DeSantis’ office also told Fox News Digital that there is no official investigation being conducted by the Leon County State Attorney’s office, despite reports that a record custodian in the state attorney’s office referred to the matter as “an open, ongoing investigation.”

Whether there is an investigation in play or not, the controversy has not done First Lady Casey DeSantis any favors as she looks at challenging Donald Trump-backed Byron Donalds in next year’s Republican primary for Governor.

As the Naples Congressman fundraises, Casey DeSantis has been biding her time, saying people are “tired of politics.” She also noted that it’s “more than a year from qualifying.”

The former newscaster has gone on offense against the criticisms while defending Hope Florida, which has been presented as a signature achievement of hers while her husband has been in office.

“It’s just really disheartening and very sad, but not surprising, to see these slanderous false accusations hurled at Hope Florida in an attempt, really, to undermine all of the meaningful progress that we’ve made on behalf of so many families across the state of Florida,” Casey DeSantis said this Spring.

At issue is a $10 million donation from Centene, Florida’s largest Medicaid contractor, stemming from a 2023 settlement with the state for $67 million as a result of overbilling. Centene wired $10 million to the Hope Florida Foundation as part of that settlement.

That money, which Gov. Ron DeSantis famously called a “cherry on top,” was then sent out by the Foundation and split between Save Our Society from Drugs and Secure Florida’s Future.

Those groups then provided millions into the campaign to oppose a statewide amendment seeking to legalize recreational marijuana, which the Governor fiercely advocated against. The Governor’s then-Chief of Staff James Uthmeier chaired the anti-pot political committee, Keep Florida Clean, that advocated against Amendment 3 along with the Republican Party of Florida.

The Governor has said Casey didn’t get “one red cent” from the $10 million routed toward political advertising last year. But she has gotten scads of unwelcome earned media since the unorthodox scheme was brought to light earlier this year.

And the unusual decision to message on the ongoing controversy in a national outlet suggests Team DeSantis is concerned about framing the imbroglio, invoking the famous axiom “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”