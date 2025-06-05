Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.5.25

Good Thursday morning.

___

Former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly will run for Governor as a Democrat, he announced Thursday.

The move has been anticipated since at least late March, when Jolly said he was mulling a run as a Democrat. It became even clearer that an announcement was imminent in late April when he officially changed his party affiliation to Democrat.

But even as a Democrat, Jolly’s philosophy has changed little since his days unaffiliated with a party, a move he made in 2018 amid frustration with President Donald Trump’s new brand of MAGA conservatism.

“We’ve got bold ideas that Republicans simply won’t do anything about,” Jolly told Florida Politics ahead of his announcement.

Those bold ideas are the same as they were when Jolly was still politically unaffiliated, saying several times in recent months that he considered himself “a proud member of the Democratic coalition for years.” Indeed, Jolly was a frequent political commentator on the left-leaning MSNBC network, where he was no stranger to criticizing Republican policies.

Now, under the Democratic umbrella, he’s even more blunt in his critique.

“What I like about being a Democrat is, I get to accept math. Elected Republicans are never honest about math and the math never works out,” he said, referring to recent talks about reducing property taxes.

Jolly’s platform seeks to embrace things Republican voters should enjoy, such as property tax relief and reform, property insurance reforms, ongoing access to educational choice and affordable health care. His platform addresses the pocketbook issues that are suffocating Floridians. “There’s only one party to blame” for that affordability crisis, Jolly said.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JamesBlairUSA: Even the Congressional Budget Office — who consistently under-projects the positive impact GOP policies — now says the Trump Tariffs reduce the Federal Deficit by $2.8 Trillion! Just yesterday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve said Q2 growth will be 4.6%. Trump was right, AGAIN!

—@GovRonDeSantis: We are requesting state management of Red Snapper and other reef fish in the Atlantic. Since Florida took over Gulf Red Snapper management, our stock has flourished and consequently, our season has grown from three days to 127 days. Expanding state management would be a boon to Florida’s local residents and anglers on the Atlantic coast.

—@LindsayCrossFL: We’re seeing a troubling lack of investment in conservation efforts. The proposed House budget cuts funding for Florida Forever, Florida Communities Trust and would roll back $633 million that was previously committed to land acquisition through the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

—@KGBetta: President remains committed to passing Rural Renaissance in 2026. @Sen_Albritton and @csime90 had a call with Secretary (Brooke) Rollins of the USDA last week to discuss the next steps for making Florida’s Rural Renaissance legislation a national model.

—@Jason_Garcia: Ron DeSantis made a college lower its standards so he could make a middling politician its president. He tried to use a university presidency as a dumping ground for another politician no one liked. The University of Florida was never going to remain immune from this bullshit.

— TOP STORY —

“House lawmaker proposes budget cuts to Hope Florida” via Alexandra Glorioso and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — In a contentious move during Florida’s budget conference, Republican Rep. Alex Andrade, who is investigating the Hope Florida initiative, has proposed significant funding cuts to the program. Andrade’s proposal targets 20 Hope navigator positions, state workers who connect individuals in need with non-governmental aid, and an additional six proposed navigator roles within the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. This move aims to reduce the House’s health care budget offer by $2.5 million, a decision that requires Senate approval.

The proposed cuts come as Hope Florida’s existing funding through federal American Rescue Plan grants is set to expire and DeSantis had requested $2 million to continue staffing the program’s help line. The total state cost of Hope Florida, which spans multiple agencies and aims to reduce reliance on government aid, remains unclear. Andrade expressed concerns about the program’s definition and oversight, citing a lack of clarity from the Governor’s office and a state official’s unawareness of the program’s executive director.

Despite Andrade’s actions, Senate Health Budget Chair Jay Trumbull indicated that this issue isn’t expected to derail negotiations, with discussions ongoing. Senate President Ben Albritton, a general supporter of Hope Florida’s mission, has not yet commented on the potential impact of the House’s proposed cuts on the budget talks. Higher-ranking legislators will decide the fate of the navigator positions if a resolution isn’t reached by Thursday afternoon.

— BUDGET —

“House resolution would push Session end to June 18” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — It had to end someday. There could be 12 more days of Session if lawmakers OK a resolution filed by the House Rules Chair. Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison, a future House Speaker, filed HCR 1635 late Wednesday. It would overwrite the current extension approved by way of a resolution passed at the tail end of the Regular Session, allowing the Session to continue through June 18. Another extension was a foregone conclusion. The state constitution requires a 72-hour gap between when the budget is printed and when lawmakers vote on it. HCR 1635 limits lawmakers to considering bills in the 2500 and 5000 series, which include each chamber’s main budget bill (SB 2500/HB 5001) and the various implementing bills putting them into action. Lawmakers may also consider SB 7022, SB 7030 and HB 7031 — the latter is a vehicle for the 0.75% sales tax cut pushed by House Speaker Daniel Perez. Notably absent is SB 110, the cornerstone of Senate President Albritton’s “Rural Renaissance” priority.

“Florida House, Senate start locking in place key budget items, leadership priorities” via Bruce Ritchie and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — While Florida lawmakers have made progress on several key budget items, significant work remains to finalize the state’s spending plan. A major outstanding issue is K-12 education funding, including the Senate’s yet-to-be-released overall plan and disagreements on teacher salary increases, with the House proposing less than DeSantis requested. Whether to fold private and homeschooling scholarship spending into the main K-12 pool is another unresolved point. Funding for “Hope Navigators” differs as well. Furthermore, the chambers are divided on land acquisition, with the Senate proposing $100 million and the House offering none, preferring conservation easements. These unresolved items will be escalated to the House and Senate Budget Chairs.

“Florida House, Senate still far apart on health agency job cuts” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — House and Senate negotiators are grappling with a significant disparity in proposed cuts to vacant state agency jobs within the health care budget, with over 2,000 positions separating their plans. House Health Care Budget Subcommittee Chair Andrade defended his chamber’s push for more than 2,900 vacant job cuts, stating, “Goldfish grow the size of the tank that they’re in. Cutting back positions if they can’t justify why we should keep them is a good idea.” His Senate counterpart, Jay Trumbull, acknowledged the Department of Children and Families’ silence on justifying its 802 vacant positions was “telling,” but noted, “the reality is that we’re still very early in the negotiation process.”

“Budget conference: House, Senate $63M apart on nursing home reimbursements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are currently $62.75 million apart on a 2025-26 budget earmark for nursing home improvement dollars. The Senate proposes this amount for the annual Medicaid reimbursement rate adjustment, aiming to enhance the stability of long-term care facilities and improve the quality of resident care. The House, however, has offered nothing so far. While the Senate’s figure seems substantial, it’s significantly less than the 2023 increase. This funding debate occurs amid prior state efforts to enhance nursing home finances, including increased Quality Incentive Program payments and reimbursements for private duty nursing. With nearly 700 nursing homes and a significant economic impact, the sector’s funding remains a key point of negotiation in the House’s next offer.

“Legislature could claw back funding for reservoir, Florida Wildlife Corridor” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — House and Senate budget negotiators agreed to revert $400 million approved last year for the controversial Grove Land Reservoir near Vero Beach, reallocating it for the upcoming Fiscal Year to boost water flow into the St. Johns River. This move, supported by then-Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, was part of broader budget negotiations. Additionally, the two chambers are nearing an agreement to reduce funding previously allocated in the 2023 budget for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a key initiative of Passidomo. Sen. Jason Brodeur said these shifts were necessary to meet evolving priorities within the state’s budget, reflecting the dynamic nature of legislative appropriations and fiscal planning.

“Budget conference: Senate withholding Governor’s Biscayne Bay funding” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ proposed $20 million earmark for Biscayne Bay cleanup in the 2025-26 budget faces uncertainty as legislative talks progress. While the House supports full funding for wastewater and stormwater projects aimed at improving water quality and coral reef restoration, the Senate currently offers nothing. Biscayne Bay, a critical habitat for endangered species and a significant economic driver for Miami-Dade County, has suffered from declining health, evidenced by algal blooms and fish kills. These issues stem primarily from stormwater runoff and aging sewage infrastructure. Despite past state investments totaling $92 million for bay restoration, the continuation of this funding streak for the vital water body remains in question.

“Despite public support, Florida parks system sees dwindling funding in 2025-26 budget proposals” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — Florida’s acclaimed state parks face potential setbacks under proposed 2025-26 House and Senate budgets, according to supporters. Budget negotiators are considering a House plan to cut 25 vacant Florida Park Service positions, despite recent legislation banning incompatible facilities like hotels and pickleball courts in parks. Critics, including former parks director Eric Draper, argue the state lags in maintenance and staffing for its system, which attracted 30 million visitors last year, citing a significant repair backlog. While the Department of Environmental Protection points to increased capital outlay, both chambers propose only $15 million for facilities improvements, far less than DeSantis’ $37 million request, raising concerns about addressing existing issues and supporting the park workforce.

“Budget conference: Lawmakers want to take hatchet to dozens of jobs in Attorney General’s Office” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — House and Senate lawmakers appear ready to cut dozens of vacant positions in the Attorney General’s Office, but the chambers still disagree on just how severe those cuts should be. House lawmakers want to be more aggressive, with the Justice Budget Subcommittee proposing to eliminate 122 positions in the Department of Legal Affairs that have been vacant for more than 90 days. That would save more than $9.26 million, according to the House budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice, in its initial proposal, envisions eliminating 91 vacant positions, resulting in a savings of just under $6.95 million.

“Budget conference: Senate reduces ask for Lottery advertising boost to $3M” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida’s Senate and House are negotiating the Department of Lottery’s advertising budget, with the Senate now proposing $3 million for increased ad spending, down from its initial $5 million. The House, however, currently offers no funding for this purpose. While this key item remains unresolved, negotiators have agreed on several other Lottery expenditures, including over $821,000 for the gaming system contract, nearly $500,000 for leases, $250,000 for a security audit, and funds for studio cameras and cybersecurity. Disagreements persist on potential budget cuts for vacant positions proposed by the House, and an operating cost increase favored by the Senate, but the advertising fund remains the most significant point of contention.

— MORE BUDGET —

“Budget conference: Schools of Hope funding resurfaces in House budget offer” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House is proposing a $6 million recurring general revenue boost for the Schools of Hope program, reigniting a push to fund privately run charter schools intended to compete with struggling public schools. This initiative, a past priority of former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, faces an uncertain fate as the Senate currently offers no additional funding for it. Earlier this year, a House bill to redirect surtax revenue to charter schools, including Schools of Hope, passed the House but failed in the Senate. With the Legislative Session extended for budget negotiations, the funding for Schools of Hope can now be considered independently of the previous policy bill.

“Budget conference: House proposes covering AP, IB, AICE credits with a categorical grant” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House proposes fully funding accelerated credit programs like AP, IB and AICE at over $596 million through a new Academic Acceleration Options Supplement, aiming to ensure funds are reinvested into these advanced programs. This categorical grant approach replaces a previous add-on formula. However, the Senate’s last offer was significantly lower at $418 million, raising concerns among some, such as Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, about the potential impact on families who save on college tuition through these high school courses. While the House hopes the Senate will match its figure, a counteroffer around $480 million is anticipated, still leaving a substantial gap. This funding difference reflects broader budgetary disparities between the two chambers.

“Budget conference: House and Senate split on support for autism programs” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Lawmakers said helping people with autism was one of their top priorities this Legislative Session. But the House and Senate are still negotiating how much to allocate to several organizations seeking additional money for programming, services or improving their facilities for people with autism. In the health care budget, one group that lawmakers want to support is the Easterseals’ Better Together Initiative, which offers behavioral health services, interventions and more for families with children who have autism. However, the two chambers are divided on how much money to allocate to the national disability services provider. The House’s offer stands at $3.5 million, while the Senate wants to provide only $650,000.

“Budget conference: Chambers disconnect on free prison phone calls that cost taxpayers nothing” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A plan to revive a free prison phone call program that DeSantis killed last year is at risk of dying as House and Senate lawmakers don’t yet agree on whether to fund it. The $1 million contemplated for the program, which the Senate wants to approve and the House doesn’t, wouldn’t come from the state’s tax coffers. Instead, it would come out of the Inmate Welfare Trust Fund, a pool of funds generated from in-prison vending machines, inmate canteens, telephone commission fees and other non-tax sources. Lawmakers and the Governor approved the free phone call program in 2023 with a $1 million earmark from the trust fund. It was a modest program, offering prisoners who hadn’t received a disciplinary report for three months one free, 15-minute call per month.

“Budget conference: Senate and House both budget $5M for Fort Myers EOC” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate and House appear to agree on providing $5 million for an Emergency Operations Center in Fort Myers. The latest offer from the Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Committee includes the funding, which also appears in the budget from the House Justice Budget Subcommittee. Both chambers cover the costs with $700,000 in recurring revenue and $4.3 million in non-recurring revenue. Lee County is represented in part by Senate President Albritton. Hurricane Ian made landfall there in 2022. The devastating storm, which was accompanied by significant storm surge and flooding, was among the costliest in Florida’s history.

“Budget conference: Holocaust museum funding divides House and Senate” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The House is failing to go along with proposed funding for several Holocaust museum projects across the state. St. Petersburg’s Florida Holocaust Museum was chosen to hold a permanent exhibit to preserve the legacy of Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor who later won the Nobel Peace Prize. The Senate is proposing to fund the exhibit with $850,000, while the House doesn’t want to fund it at all. “The Florida Holocaust Museum and the Elie Wiesel Foundation are thrilled to announce that the Museum has been chosen as the permanent home of Elie Wiesel’s entire collection, including his Nobel Prize, the entire contents of his personal office and library, unfinished manuscripts, letters from world leaders and other luminaries and a variety of artworks, photographs, recordings — some of which have never been seen,” the museum said in a press release last year.

“Budget conference: House snubs Hillsborough Sheriff, while Senate all but stiffs Pasco Sheriff” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — As the House and Senate enter Day Two of budget conferences to iron out details in the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget, significant differences remain on appropriations projects requests for Sheriff’s Offices in the Tampa Bay area. The Senate seems to be snubbing the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) while the House isn’t showing much love to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The House has included in its budget a $7 million appropriation for HCSO for a new hangar facility to house the agency’s “growing fleet of aircraft,” according to the appropriations request from Rep. Danny Alvarez. That’s just half what was requested in fixed capital outlay dollars for the new facility, but it’s a lot better than the $0 the Senate has included in its offer.

“Budget conference: State funding for Moffitt Cancer Center digitization upgrades at risk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bipartisan plan to fund the digitization of cancer pathology at Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center faces uncertainty amid state budget negotiations. The Senate currently offers $4.4 million for the project, about half what was initially requested by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Adam Anderson to upgrade Moffitt’s diagnostic and operational capabilities. The House, however, has not yet allocated any funds. Moffitt aims to improve diagnoses, research and patient care by converting glass slides to digital images and integrating AI, a move particularly beneficial for telepathology in underserved rural areas. The requested $8.712 million state earmark was intended as a one-time investment for technology, software, and staffing.

“Budget conference: Chambers remain apart on Orlando Pulse Memorial funding” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Pulse Memorial, honoring victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, may receive state funding, with the House proposing over $197,000 and the Senate offering more than $394,000. This funding is part of ongoing budget negotiations. Orlando city leaders are spearheading the new memorial effort after the collapse of the previous onePulse Foundation, which faced controversy. A $7.5 million design featuring a reflection pool and a tribute wall is planned, with fundraising efforts, such as the CommUNITY Rainbow Run, underway. However, this run faces a boycott call from some victims’ families and survivors, who raise concerns about its management and how the memory of the 49 lives lost is being utilized.

“Budget conference: Jacksonville Fairgrounds closer to next phase funding” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida House and Senate negotiators appear aligned on allocating $3.25 million in state funds for Jacksonville’s new 82-acre fairgrounds on Normandy Boulevard, slated for completion next year. While not finalized, this funding is likely to be included in the budget. Phase two will feature an exhibit hall, meeting spaces and an entertainment area. The project aims to provide agricultural, horticultural and STEM education, as well as interactive trade shows and a farmers market, benefiting an area with limited grocery store options. Beyond the annual fair, which attracts 200,000 people, 300 community events are also anticipated. The city has contributed over $42 million, and the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association has contributed $17 million, covering most of the project costs.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida quickly appeals injunction against law aimed at keeping kids off social media” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier quickly appealed after a federal judge Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a 2024 state law aimed at keeping children off social media platforms. Uthmeier, who is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by two tech-industry groups, filed a notice of appeal of Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Wilson’s ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As is common, the notice did not detail arguments Uthmeier will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court. Uthmeier is also battling Snap Inc., the operator of Snapchat, in a separate lawsuit regarding whether the social media company has violated the law.

“Board of Education votes to appoint Anastasios Kamoutsas as next Education Commissioner” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Florida State Board of Education voted to appoint Kamoutsas as the next Education Commissioner during a meeting on Wednesday. DeSantis recommended Kamoutsas this week to serve as the next Commissioner. He has held several key roles, including general counsel and chief of staff for the Department of Education, before being appointed deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. The recommendation follows the recent appointment of Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., to serve as interim president at the University of West Florida.

“Florida pulling National Guard out of state prisons as staffing shortage eases” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — More than two years after being deployed amid a major staffing crisis, the National Guard is set to leave Florida prisons after this month. In 2022, DeSantis announced a plan to use the National Guard to help the understaffed state prisons, which were short more than 5,000 correctional officers. To fill the gap, the Department of Corrections was spending millions of dollars on overtime pay. DeSantis reauthorized his order putting the Guard in state prisons four times. The latest order and authorized funding for the Guard will end this month, meaning about 400 Guard members authorized to staff correctional facilities will soon leave. Already, Florida prisons have been winding down the number of National Guard members they’ve been using.

“Florida’s population to increase by 1.4M people by 2030” via The Center Square — A report released Tuesday says Florida’s population could grow by 1.4 million people by 2030 and cautions that inflation’s effects could linger into 2027. The quarterly economic performance report by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Florida TaxWatch group examined key trends in population growth, employment, income, GDP and tourism and predicts the state’s economy could hit some headwinds by 2027 before recovering by 2030. Florida TaxWatch executive vice president and general counsel Jeff Kottkamp said in a release that he is “cautiously optimistic that Florida’s economy will remain strong through 2030.” “Overall, Florida’s economic growth pattern will match or surpass the national economic growth pattern in most economic indicators for the next five years, including population and net migration, employment, GDP and income growth, and tourism,” Kottkamp said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“House GOP ‘big, beautiful bill’ would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion, CBO says” via Tami Luhby of CNN — House Republicans’ sweeping tax and spending cuts package would add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. Also, nearly 11 million more people would be uninsured in 2034 due in large part to the package’s historic cuts to Medicaid, the CBO found. The highly anticipated score could complicate Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s task of crafting a version of the legislation that his divided conference would approve. Several GOP Senators have already expressed concern about the House package’s potential impact on the deficit and want to make deeper spending cuts. In contrast, others are wary of the significant reductions to the nation’s safety net, particularly Medicaid, in the House bill.

“Amid cuts, Donald Trump’s proposed NASA budget would lay waste to new Artemis launch tower” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Work for now continues daily at Kennedy Space Center on a new mobile launch tower that has already cost more than $1 billion. But the Artemis moon mission, which the tower is intended to serve, may never happen if Trump’s plans for NASA come to fruition. The Mobile Launcher 2 has been rising steadily at a construction site just north of the massive Vehicle Assembly Building, where it stands now at 320 feet tall on its way to a target of 390 feet. It’s designed to support a larger version of the Space Launch System rocket called the SLS Block 1B beginning with the Artemis IV mission.

“‘Big Balls’ is officially a full-time government employee” via Makena Kelly of Wired — Although Elon Musk has said that he is largely exiting his role at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), at least three of his early operatives and key lieutenants throughout his government takeover have recently become full-time government employees. Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, and Ethan Shaotran’s employment designations at the General Services Administration (GSA) have been officially converted to full-time from the restricted special government employee classification that limited their time in government to a period of 130 days. Coristine, who has gone by “Big Balls” online and previously worked for a telecommunications firm known for hiring former blackhat hackers, was converted to full-time on May 31, along with Farritor. Shaotran became full-time on April 10.

“The restaurant where Trump acolytes go to see and be seen” via Robert Draper of The New York Times — The owner, Raheem Kassam, returned to his corner table, personalized with a gold plate: “The Raheem J. Kassam Nook.” “It’s the sort of thing that doesn’t necessarily occur to a typical MAGA person,” he said, “that there is etiquette to these things.” Kassam is the editor-in-chief of The National Pulse, a right-wing populist news site, and a prominent cheerleader of Trump. As the restaurant’s de facto host, he provides instant confirmation to fellow Trump devotees who are entering Butterworth’s for the first time that they have come to the right place. Indeed, more than anyone else, he is why it is the right place. Kassam, the child of Indian immigrants who grew up in the working-class west London suburb Uxbridge and whose father ran two fast-food restaurants, scrapped his way to serving as the Chief of Staff to the Brexit Party co-founder Nigel Farage. And for Trump’s onetime pirate ship of a political movement, Butterworth’s represents an ostentatious new evolutionary phase: the deplorable as arriviste.

— ELECTIONS —

“Ballot initiative law can continue, federal judge says” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — A federal judge on Wednesday largely denied a request from petition groups to block parts of a Florida law that changes how citizen-led amendments make it to the ballot. In passing the law earlier this year, DeSantis and the bill’s Republican sponsors said the petition process needed reform because it is riddled with fraud. But groups like Florida Decides Healthcare, which is trying to get an amendment that will expand Medicaid access on 2026 ballots, quickly sued, saying the new law stifles people’s ability to use the petition process. Other groups, including the recreational-marijuana campaign Smart & Safe Florida, joined the lawsuit.

“Dem Senate candidate hurls accusations at FDP regarding speaking opportunity at upcoming event” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A Democratic candidate who wants to challenge U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody next year is ripping into the state party, accusing it of unfairly excluding her from the party’s upcoming annual fundraiser while at the same time opening the door to another potential Senate candidate. The Florida Democratic Party strongly disputes the assertion made by Tamika Lyles that the party is violating its bylaws as well as “the basic principles of democracy.” Here’s what we know: Lyles filed to run for the U.S. Senate on April 1. Josh Weil is a Democrat who raised a large amount of money in his unsuccessful bid to beat Republican Randy Fine in the Special Congressional Election in District 6 in April. He, too, is expected to announce his candidacy in the 2026 Senate race later this month.

“Budget conference: Elections Supervisors on track to get $2.5M to reimburse Special Election costs” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida’s House and Senate are aligning to reimburse counties $2.5 million for the costs of numerous Special Elections held this year due to vacancies at various levels of office. This funding addresses the financial burden on Elections Supervisors from unscheduled elections. Several federal and state vacancies, triggered by political appointments following the 2024 Presidential Election and the unfortunate death of a state Senator, necessitated these special contests. Resignations of state legislators to run for higher office further compounded the number of Special Elections. This reimbursement aims to cover the expenses incurred by counties for administering these additional electoral processes outside of the Regular Election cycle.

“Kyandra Darling builds momentum with 17 new endorsements for HD 62 campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Darling is rolling out a new slate of endorsements from local political and community leaders in the Tampa Bay area for her House District 62 bid. The list includes both current and former elected officials, as well as local faith leaders. Among those currently serving in elected office, Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is offering his support, along with Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez and St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll and Lisset Hanewicz. “She understands our challenges because she’s been doing the work. I’m excited to have another strong ally in Tallahassee — someone who will work collaboratively to deliver real results for our community. I’m proud to support Kyandra’s campaign,” Driscoll said.

Happening tonight:

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘It felt different’: U.S. citizens arriving at MIA report tense encounters with Customs” via Amanda Rosa of the Miami Herald — In January, a man returning to the United States from Nicaragua landed at Miami International Airport, made it through customs and waited for his luggage at baggage claim. By the time he left the airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had revoked his Global Entry status. In April, a social media travel-content creator was also detained at MIA for hours as officers looked through her social media accounts and asked about her father’s immigration status. And just weeks ago, a Miami intensive-care nurse who travels to and from Cuba often said he was stopped by Customs to have his bags checked, along with everyone else on his flight.

“Hialeah’s $45,000 farewell to Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo: When public money pays for private parties” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — “Hialeah first, Hialeah always.” That was the slogan proudly displayed at the four-hour farewell luncheon for then-Mayor Bovo on April 25, held at the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment — a city-owned venue typically reserved for public gatherings and cultural exhibitions. But at what cost? It came straight from the pockets of Hialeah’s taxpayers. Public records from Hialeah’s city clerk show that the city spent over $45,000 on the farewell party. For comparison, the median annual household income in Hialeah is just over $53,000.

“Miami City Commission to vote next week on proposal to skip November election” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The Miami City Commission is slated to vote on a proposal that would push the upcoming November election to 2026, giving the current Commissioners and Mayor Francis Suarez an extra year in office. At next week’s June 12 meeting, the Commission is set to take up an item spearheaded by Commissioner Damian Pardo. The goal of the item, according to Pardo, is to move the city to even-year elections, aligning with national elections, where voter turnout tends to be higher. Under Pardo’s proposal, the upcoming November election would be pushed back one year to 2026. But the change comes with fine print: That means the current elected officials would stay in office for an extra year, including Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo, who are termed out.

“Palm Beach County suspends DEI policies to save nearly $330 million in federal funds” via Abigail Basebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Palm Beach County Commission has taken emergency action to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts from its policies to reduce the risk of losing millions in federal funding. This action on Tuesday was spurred in response to Trump’s executive order that prohibits the use of federal funds for the promotion of gender ideology and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs. For Palm Beach County, this action will mean several changes to county policies, including: Suspending portions of the county’s Equal Business Opportunity Ordinances, removing the enforcement and utilization of preferences or distinctions based on sex or race, and eliminating the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, though this office never was staffed.

“Delray Beach police chief steps down as department faces staffing crisis, contract talks” via Jasmine Fernández of The Palm Beach Post — Faced with a thinning police force and no contract in sight, Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager is stepping down, leaving behind a department stretched thin and struggling to hold the line. Mager announced that he’d be retiring after 29 years of service to the police department Wednesday afternoon. “As I prepare to hang up my badge and begin this next chapter of my life, I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to each of you,” Mager said in an internal note to the department. “It has been an absolute honor to serve alongside such a dedicated and courageous group of individuals.” The decision comes after about a year of contract negotiations between city officials and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association. The union declared an impasse in February, a day after the city’s Commission did not reach an agreement with the group on matters such as wages, retirement benefits and take-home vehicles.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando ends minority- and women-owned business program, citing Trump rules” via Kairi Lowery and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The City of Orlando scrapped a four-decade-old program meant to help businesses owned by women and minorities land a piece of its millions of dollars in contracts, citing new federal rules against such initiatives. City officials’ decision on Friday to suspend the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program was reportedly made to receive four federal grants totaling $37 million for renovations to the Orlando International Airport, including updates to Terminal C and bathroom renovations in Terminals A and B. A similar program offered by the airport was also axed on Tuesday. The move comes amid a push by the Trump Administration to rid the U.S. of what Trump calls “radical and wasteful government DEI programs” following his Jan. 20 executive order banning all programs fostering diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Orange County awards $5.5 million from tourist tax to cultural groups” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — More than $5.5 million will go toward major projects at six cultural organizations, after Orange County Commissioners unanimously approved the annual cultural facilities grants. The grants come as a relief to jittery arts groups grappling with increased uncertainty about public funding. This year’s state budget, which in 2024 eliminated four major cultural grants programs via a veto from DeSantis, is still under debate. The Tourist Development Tax, which funds multiple local arts-grant programs, including those approved this week, is currently under scrutiny as politicians discuss changing its purpose. Revenue from the Tourist Development Tax, a 6% levy on hotel and other overnight stays, is presently directed by statute to tourism-marketing efforts, the convention center and sports and cultural uses. Discussion has recently heated up about permitting it to fund other needs, including transportation and affordable housing, while state lawmakers have floated the idea of using the money to offset property tax cuts.

“Kissimmee to assess fee on property owners to add firefighters, shorten their workweeks” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Property owners in Kissimmee will soon start paying a special fee to help their fire department recruit additional firefighters and allow them to work less-rigorous schedules. After a public hearing Tuesday evening that lasted more than an hour, Commissioners voted 4-1 to assess all property owners $105 per parcel of land plus 56 cents per $1,000 of improvements made. “I can’t compromise public safety to save a dollar,” Commissioner Angela Eady said. “I can’t do that to someone that’s willing to risk their lives to save a life.” Commissioner Carlos Alvarez cast the sole dissenting vote, saying it would “be a burden to homeowners.”

“St. Cloud honored Confederate soldiers but takes timeout for Pride” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — For years, the city of St. Cloud has issued proclamations honoring and recognizing just about every group and cause you can imagine. From local businesses to Irish Americans. But then this past month, when facing a request to recognize Pride Month in June, city leaders suddenly decided it was time to reconsider their proclamation policy. Council members swore their sudden pause had nothing to do with Pride in particular, even though their timing meant they couldn’t consider the Pride proclamation before Pride Month started. What a coincidence. One Council member said he was generally looking to avoid “controversy.” Well, that made me curious to see what other issues St. Cloud has recognized in recent years — issues that St. Cloud leaders didn’t consider controversial enough to issue a proclamation pause anyway.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Budget conference: Cuban, Italian Clubs in Ybor City poised to miss out” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Two Ybor City cultural landmarks, the Cuban Club and the Italian Club, face potential funding shortfalls in the upcoming state budget. The Cuban Club’s requests for $250,000 for exterior and $1.76 million for interior renovations are significantly reduced in both House and Senate offers, with the Senate proposing no exterior funding and only $500,000 for interior work. These improvements aim to enhance the building’s viability as an event center and storm shelter. Similarly, the Italian Club’s $513,000 request to stabilize its historic building and meet code, initially partially funded by the Senate, has been zeroed out by both chambers. Both clubs emphasize their cultural and community importance, but final funding decisions remain pending.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“After Santa Ono’s rejection, what’s next for the University of Florida?” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — After Florida’s Board of Governors voted down Ono as president of the state’s flagship university Tuesday, even members of the Board seemed shocked by what they’d just done. The Board’s rejection of Ono, unanimously approved just a week earlier by the University of Florida’s Board of Trustees, was so unexpected that the university had not prepared a contingency statement. Those who voted against Ono pointed to what they described as substantive concerns about his record and responses during a tense, hourslong interview. Board members cited his reversal on diversity and climate change initiatives, as well as his delayed response to antisemitism during his tenures at the University of Michigan and the University of British Columbia.

“Tensions flare as meeting on Tallahassee growth plan draws packed crowd” via Arianna Otero of The Tallahassee Democrat — Over 150 people packed the Woman’s Club of Tallahassee in the Los Robles neighborhood on June 3 for a meeting on the newly proposed comprehensive plan that has caused a stir among several neighborhoods as they face new land use categories, leading to fears of development. The turnout was larger than anticipated, as people were getting turned away at the door once the hall reached capacity. As guests took their seats, including City Commissioner Jack Porter and County Commissioner Rick Minor, those who organized the event walked around sharing index cards for people to write down questions that would later be asked to Planning, Land Management and Community Enhancement (PLACE) director Artie White. At the front of the room was White himself, who stood ready to give a small slideshow presentation for the audience, looking to ease their worries over the work he and his staff had done.

“Judge rejects Jeremy Matlow’s bid to revive Blueprint lawsuit” via Elena Barrera of The Tallahassee Democrat — A judge has denied Tallahassee City Commissioner Matlow’s request to have his lawsuit against the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board reheard. Circuit Judge John Cooper threw out Matlow’s case at the beginning of the year, one that he opened three years ago after alleging Blueprint’s structure violates Florida’s Sunshine Laws. Blueprint attorney Susan Dawson informed the agency on June 3 that Cooper said he would not reconsider his decision, and the order of dismissal with prejudice – meaning he can’t file again on the same issue – will remain in place.

“North Florida Land Trust snags 385 acres of property in Putnam County for conservation” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has added another 385 acres of environmentally sensitive land to its conservation portfolio. The land conservation advocacy group secured the tract of land for protection near Orange Springs. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collaborated with the NFLT to purchase the conservation easement on property owned by the O’Connor family. The land is adjacent to the Etoniah and Cross Florida Greenway and connects lands already protected within the state’s Ocala to Osceola (O2O) wildlife corridor. The O’Connor family had previously sold some 855 acres of land that was dedicated for conservation by the NFLT, which became part of the O2O and the Florida Forever conservation program. That program is also dedicated to purchasing tracts of land and turning them into conservation areas. The latest NFLT purchase of the Putnam County tract from the O’Connor family cost $850,000, and Florida Forever provided the funding for the DEP purchase.

“How you can help downtown Tallahassee restaurants in the Summer slowdown” via Kyla A Sanford of The Tallahassee Democrat — If you know Tallahassee, then you know the city can feel jam-packed during big football game weekends at Florida A&M or Florida State, and during the height of the Legislative Session. But once Spring commencements are over, there’s a noticeable lull as the energy, foot traffic and vibrancy taper off. And while some residents may welcome reclaiming their town, it doesn’t bode well for those in the dining business. This plateauing is an all-too-common phenomenon that local eateries in Tallahassee face, particularly with the departure of the legislative and student crowds.

“‘Difficult decision’: After 18 years, Hooters abruptly closes Jacksonville restaurant” via Gary T. Mills of The Florida Times-Union — Nearly a year after Hooters shuttered its Orange Park restaurant in a wave of closings across the United States, the so-called “breastaurant” chain founded four decades ago in Clearwater has closed one of its two remaining Jacksonville locations. On June 4, the Hooters restaurant at 4521 Southside Blvd. closed, ending an 18-year run near the 20-screen Cinemark Tinseltown. By evening, the location had been removed from the chain’s website. “Hooters made the difficult decision to close our Jacksonville Southside location, effective June 4, 2025,” a spokesperson said. “By optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“It’s not just his wife. Lee County undersheriff has another relative on the payroll” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — When Lee County Undersheriff John Holloway’s daughter Morgan and her fiancé Joe Trubilla posted a wedding registry on Oct. 21, 2022, they appealed to friends and relatives for spa dates, a cruise and other presents before their March 2023 wedding. But it was her father’s law enforcement agency that provided perhaps the biggest gift of all: a $5,000-per-month Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) consulting contract for Trubilla to run a youth boxing program. The contract was inked in December 2022, but Sheriff’s Office records show Trubilla actually started on the LCSO payroll three months earlier. Sheriff Carmine Marceno then amended the contract in June 2023 to raise Trubilla’s pay to his current rate of $5,650 a month.

“With only 1,500 plants remaining in the wild, ghost orchid to get endangered status” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — A rare and sought-after tropical orchid will be added to the nation’s Endangered Species List. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced June 4 that it plans to add the delicate ghost orchid to the Endangered Species List after years of battling with environmental groups. After a lengthy court process, the agency agreed last year to decide on the plant, which is primarily situated in areas such as the Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County. “It is at risk of extinction due to multiple threats, including poaching, habitat loss and habitat degradation,” the FWS announcement reads. Environmental groups said the listing notice is a positive move, but that more work needs to be done to protect the plant, of which there are about 1,500 in the wild.

— TOP OPINION —

“Evangelical Christianity has taken a wrong turn” via David French of The New York Times — When Christianity errs, it often does so by prioritizing the individual’s relationship with God over their obligations to fellow human beings, a “vertical faith” eclipsing “horizontal” responsibilities. Sen. Joni Ernst’s dismissive “Well, we all are going to die” response to concerns about Medicaid cuts, followed by a bizarre cemetery “apology” video invoking Jesus, exemplifies this troubling trend. Instead of humility, she doubled down, reflecting a broader “no apologies,” “own the libs” ethos prevalent in today’s political climate.

This shift mirrors a historical error, reminiscent of the slave-owning South, where a disconnect between heavenly and earthly concerns allowed for profound injustice. The focus becomes what God will do for you, as seen in Paula White’s transactional “supernatural blessings” offer, rather than what faith compels you to do for others. There’s even a disturbing Christian turn against empathy, the very quality that allows us to understand and care for our neighbors.

Christianity, however, is inherently cross-shaped; the vertical relationship with God mandates horizontal duties of care and justice. While Christians can debate policy specifics, the imperative to meet the physical needs of the poor and vulnerable is clear. Jesus healed the sick and fed the hungry, instructing his followers to do likewise. The current trend, exemplified by Ernst’s calculated callousness, suggests a dangerous morphing of American Evangelicalism inward, neglecting these fundamental obligations and reflecting a foul wind blowing through parts of American Christianity.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump’s Florida judicial picks spur doubts” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — When the U.S. Senate considers five Floridians who are up for federal judgeships, three of them should be forced to answer a familiar Washington question: What did you know and when did you know it? Ed Artau and Jordan Pratt are Florida appellate judges who recently wrote opinions sure to please Trump, who announced their nominations last week. It would impugn their fitness to be federal judges if they knew at the time that Trump was considering them for the federal bench. Their generally hard-right leanings are an issue, too, casting additional doubt on whether either of them should be confirmed by the Senate. Trump’s third Florida nominee, John Guard, is the chief deputy state Attorney General. He signed off on the $67 million Medicaid settlement that earmarked $10 million to First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida Foundation. The money apparently flowed through to a political committee helping DeSantis defeat the recreational-marijuana amendment last November.

“In Florida, an open invitation to lawlessness” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — When contempt for the law bullies its way into Florida, can reckless police officers be far behind? In one week, state Attorney General James Uthmeier faced contempt of court charges; a leaked memo indicated Highway Patrol troopers were told to hide their names when working an immigration raid; and the arrests of more than 100 immigrant construction workers in Tallahassee swept up Pedro Arroliga, who told a reporter he provided proof of legal residency, but officers handcuffed him anyway and put him on a bus. All this is against the backdrop of Venezuelans, Haitians and Cubans across the U.S. and especially in South Florida being told they were safe from deportation but who now face being sent to countries where they could face poverty, imprisonment or death. Even before Trump ripped away the protected status of hundreds of thousands, it was becoming clear that a brown person in Florida — citizen or not — risks detention.

“Help curb boating accidents in Florida, Gov. DeSantis. Sign the Lucy Law bill.” via Carter Viss for The Palm Beach Post — My life was forever altered on Thanksgiving 2019 when a speeding boat struck me while snorkeling, severing my right arm and severely damaging my legs. As a marine biologist, I’d often witnessed boat strikes on sea turtles, never imagining I’d suffer a similar fate. Despite the driver missing my dive flag, I believe faith saved me, granting me an opportunity to advocate for others. That’s why I champion Lucy’s Law, named for a teenager tragically killed in a boating accident. This vital legislation, awaiting the Governor’s signature, enhances boater safety education, aligns BUI penalties with DUI, and toughens penalties for leaving an accident scene. Given Florida’s status as the world’s boating capital and its alarming accident statistics, this law is crucial for preventing future tragedies.

“Sheriff’s spending plan needs more scrutiny” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Everything costs more. Everybody gets that. But when Broward County taxpayers have to pay the bill, Sheriff Gregory Tony is in a class by himself in asking for more money. Tony’s request is $1.5 billion, or about 10% more, but nearly one-third of that is paid by a dozen cities, from West Park to Deerfield Beach, that contract with BSO for their law enforcement. The Sheriff also wants $429 million for major capital projects, including $180 million for improvements to BSO headquarters; $89 million for another 911 dispatch center, known as a public safety answering point, or PSAP; $42 million for a much larger warehouse for storing vehicles and evidence; and $39 million to rebuild the 1950s-era county stockade. “Those are big numbers,” Broward Mayor Beam Furr said.

“It’s too soon for Florida to have another bear hunt” via Elise Bennett of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida is once again barreling forward with a proposed black bear hunt that would start this year and continue for years to come. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission owes it to the people of our state to allow our voices to be meaningfully heard as it makes this important decision. I was one of dozens of Floridians huddled in a meeting room on May 21, waiting to urge the Commissioners to abandon their hasty and unjustifiable bear hunting proposal.

— ALOE —

“Far from war, Ukraine’s baseball team finds relief in St. Petersburg” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — They stood in a circle, joined their hands, and shouted, “U! Kraine!” Some are students, soldiers, and fathers. Others are professionals and business owners. They are players on the National Baseball Team of Ukraine, an honor they carry with pride, both on and off the field. Amid the devastation, baseball has become a source of hope and a way for Ukrainian players to represent their country. Now, St. Petersburg is on the map. The team came this week after a few days in New York, where they played an exhibition game in Brooklyn. In St. Petersburg, they practiced and competed on Tuesday against the Bay Area Pro amateur team at Baseball City, located at Walter Fuller Park. Beyond the game and the result, which Ukraine won 8–2, they found a sense of peace and normalcy.

“Beverage- and beauty-forward Epcot lounge, GEO-82, opens Wednesday” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — By day, the views from GEO-82, which opens Wednesday, are alive with the color and movement of Epcot’s World Celebration Gardens and World Showcase Lagoon. By night, those lucky enough to score seats for the GEO-82 Fireworks Experience, certain to be one of the park’s hottest tickets for years to come, will enjoy bites savory and sweet along with Champagne sips as they take in the nearly 20 minutes color and movement that is Luminous, the explosive nightly fireworks spectacular. And there’s something else rather exclusive about GEO-82, whether you make it here, day or night, a rare find in any theme park: It is entirely adult-exclusive (a Walt Disney World first!) and a sophisticated, beverage-first space where food pairings were made to complement curated wines and crafted cocktails with loads of culinary inspiration says Walt Disney World beverage director Stephanie Dold.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.