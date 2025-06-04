June 4, 2025
Budget conference: Arts and culture funding still at odds

Andrew PowellJune 4, 20254min0

Exteriors and gardens of the Ringling, Sarasota, Florida, usa
Both offers fell short of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 'Focus on Fiscal Responsibility' budget proposal released in February.

As budget negotiations continue, the House and Senate continue to be at odds over funding for Florida’s arts and culture programs.

In its first budget offer, the Senate allocated $23.33 million, including $5 million in proviso funding, to the Florida Department of State’s Division of Arts & Culture — which awards grants to support, advance and promote arts, culture and museums in Florida.

On the House side, initial budget offers were much less, with $5.85 million being allocated to the Division’s Cultural and Museum Grants

However, both offers fell short of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget proposal released in February, which earmarked a total of $35.65 million. This included a recommended $27 million in nonrecurring General Revenue funds for Cultural and Museum Grants.

Of the funding, $1 million was to be set aside to celebrate the 250th Independence Day celebrations in 2026.

The Senate further earmarked $325,000 to Culture Builds Florida — a strategic plan for the continuation of arts and culture development by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, the House offered Culture Builds Florida approximately $200,000 less than the Senate’s offer, at $125,000.

The Council is a 15-member advisory team appointed to advise the Secretary of State on grant funding for all arts and culture projects, as well as Citizens for Florida Arts, Inc.

The Senate wants to give the Cultural Facilities Program within the Division $10.94 million, which can be used for the programming, production, presentation or exhibition of art and culture, including theater, music, dance, creative writing, literature, architecture, painting, sculpture, media arts, and museum programs.

The House offered more than $3 million less than the Senate for the program, allocating a total of $7.33 million. The program coordinates support and funding for renovations, new construction, or the acquisition of cultural facilities.

The budget offer from the Senate will now be considered by the House, who will either accept or counter these offers.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

Categories