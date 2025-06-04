Budget conference: Arts and culture funding still at odds

As budget negotiations continue, the House and Senate continue to be at odds over funding for Florida’s arts and culture programs.

In its first budget offer, the Senate allocated $23.33 million, including $5 million in proviso funding, to the Florida Department of State’s Division of Arts & Culture — which awards grants to support, advance and promote arts, culture and museums in Florida.

On the House side, initial budget offers were much less, with $5.85 million being allocated to the Division’s Cultural and Museum Grants

However, both offers fell short of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget proposal released in February, which earmarked a total of $35.65 million. This included a recommended $27 million in nonrecurring General Revenue funds for Cultural and Museum Grants.

Of the funding, $1 million was to be set aside to celebrate the 250th Independence Day celebrations in 2026.

The Senate further earmarked $325,000 to Culture Builds Florida — a strategic plan for the continuation of arts and culture development by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, the House offered Culture Builds Florida approximately $200,000 less than the Senate’s offer, at $125,000.

The Council is a 15-member advisory team appointed to advise the Secretary of State on grant funding for all arts and culture projects, as well as Citizens for Florida Arts, Inc.

The Senate wants to give the Cultural Facilities Program within the Division $10.94 million, which can be used for the programming, production, presentation or exhibition of art and culture, including theater, music, dance, creative writing, literature, architecture, painting, sculpture, media arts, and museum programs.

The House offered more than $3 million less than the Senate for the program, allocating a total of $7.33 million. The program coordinates support and funding for renovations, new construction, or the acquisition of cultural facilities.

The budget offer from the Senate will now be considered by the House, who will either accept or counter these offers.