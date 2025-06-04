June 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Elections Supervisors on track to get $2.5M to reimburse Special Election costs
Stock image via Adobe.

Jacob OglesJune 4, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Holocaust museum funding divides House and Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Lawmakers want to take hatchet to dozens of jobs in James Uthmeier’s Office

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Budget conference: Cuban, Italian Clubs in Ybor City poised to miss out

woman putting a ballot in a ballot box on election day. Close up of hand with white votes paper on usa flag background.
A variety of circumstances prompted Gov. DeSantis to call 7 Special Elections already this year.

Vacancies at all levels of elected office have kept Florida Elections Supervisors busy this year. But both chambers of the Legislature appear poised to reimburse costs of Special Elections to the tune of $2.5 million.

The latest offer from the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee includes $2.5 million in nonrecurring General Revenue funding from the state for the cost of running so many elections in an off year. That matches the $2.5 million already included in the House Transportation & Economic Development budget.

The Senate in its initial budget plans called for only $1.5 million to be included to reimburse counties.

Of note, vacancies at the state and federal level, whether caused by political appointments by President Donald Trump or the untimely death of a political figure, have prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to call several Special Elections already this year.

Trump, after winning the 2024 Presidential Election, nominated U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, for Attorney General and named U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, as White House National Security Adviser.

Gaetz ultimately withdrew from the confirmation process and Waltz months later resigned and was nominated as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. But both vacated their seats in Congress, prompting Special Elections for their replacements.

Those elections prompted then-state Sen. Randy Fine, a Space Coast Republican, and then-state Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican, to resign their seats in the Legislature and prompt fresh Special Elections. Fine won Waltz’s seat in Congress while Rudman lost to then-Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in the race to replace Gaetz.

The race to replace Rudman in House District 3 will be decided June 10, as will the race to succeed Fine in Senate District 19.

One of the candidates in SD 19, though, is state Rep. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican. She also had to resign her House District 32 seat effective before the Special Election is held. That prompted yet another Special Election, being held concurrently with the Senate contest.

Additionally, state Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat, died in February following complications with a surgery. A Special Election for her Senate District 15 seat will be held Sept. 2, following a June 24 Democratic Primary.

One of the candidates in that race, state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, has resigned her House District 40 seat, effective in September, in order to run.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Arts and culture funding still at odds

nextBudget conference: Cuban, Italian Clubs in Ybor City poised to miss out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories