Budget conference: Cuban, Italian Clubs in Ybor City poised to miss out

Two cultural destinations in Tampa’s Ybor City might not get what they were hoping for in the upcoming state budget, according to the latest budget offer in the Senate.

The Cuban Club may get left out entirely in funding for its planned exterior renovations, while funding for its interior renovations will likely be far less than what had been requested.

And similarly, funding for the Italian Club to shore up its historic building has been zeroed out.

The Cuban Club, through Republican Rep. Susan Valdés, requested $250,000 for exterior renovations and $1.76 million for interior renovations. The House has included just $125,000, half of the request for exterior improvements, and about half of what was requested, $880,000, for interior work. The Senate hasn’t included any funding for exterior renovations, and just $500,000 for interior improvements.

Funding for exterior renovations would cover work on the building’s main electrical panel, as well as repairs and other improvements to the pool, bathrooms and outdoor facilities, including transforming tennis courts to pickleball and resurfacing the basketball courts and baseball field.

The interior improvements would include repairs to restrooms, HVAC units, flooring and electrical service, as well as an engineering study of the building and architectural services.

“The Cuban Club Building is in need of improvements to its interior in order to be commercially viable as a performing arts, event and convention center,” the appropriations request explains, adding that the funding will allow the Club to enrich cultural experience in Tampa and enhance tourism activity by expanding access for concerts and other performances, commercial weddings, fundraisers and more.

Improvements would also facilitate use of the facility as a storm shelter during hurricanes, according to the request.

The Italian Club, meanwhile, had requested $513,000 to cover operating and capital costs to stabilize the historic building.

The Senate had included $350,000 in its budget, but zeroed that out in its first offer, while the House has not included any funding either.

Requested by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, the funding would also bring the building up to current building code.

“The club has exhausted all sources of funding from other sources,” the request notes. “We have been unsuccessful in obtaining State Grant assistance for the last 4 years and we now find ourself in desperate need of funds to stabilize the structure.”

The building is a registered historic landmark and the oldest continually operating Italian American Organization of its type in the U.S., according to the club.

It offers community tours, hosts Italian language classes, cooking classes, cultural events and historical presentations.

None of the three line items are finalized, meaning funding offers could change as lawmakers continue the budget negotiation process. Conferences will continue Wednesday and Thursday.