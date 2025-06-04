June 4, 2025
North Florida Land Trust snags 385 acres of property in Putnam County for conservation
The O'Connor family land in Putnam County has many wetlands. Image via North Florida Land Trust.

Drew Dixon

PUTNAMLAND
The land used to be part of a railroad line about 100 years ago.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has added another 385 acres of environmentally sensitive land to its conservation portfolio.

The land conservation advocacy group secured the tract of land for protection near Orange Springs. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collaborated with the NFLT to purchase the conservation easement on property that is owned by the O’Connor family. The land is adjacent to the Etoniah and Cross Florida Greenway and connects lands that are already protected within the state’s Ocala to Osceola (O2O) wildlife corridor.

The O’Conner family had previously sold some 855 acres of land that was dedicated for conservation by the NFLT that became part of the O2O and the Florida Forever conservation program. That program is also dedicated to purchasing tracts of land and turning them into conservation areas.

The latest NFLT purchase of the Putnam County tract from the O’Conner family cost $850,000 and Florida Forever provided the funding for the DEP purchase.

“It was a pleasure working with the O’Connor family once again to ensure their land is protected from the threat of development and will remain natural forever. It is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT.

“We brought the property to the attention of DEP, who helped make the preservation possible. This is another example of a willing landowner, a nonprofit, and a government entity working together to preserve a piece of old Florida for generations to enjoy.”

While the majority of the property will be protected, there will be some recreational opportunities on the four parcels of land. The area is a combination of wetlands and uplands while adding to the aquifer. There are also habitats for a wide variety of wildlife including the Florida black bear.

The property has been in the O’Conner family for about a century and was initially part of the Ocklawaha Valley Railroad which ran from Silver Springs Junction to Palatka. As part of the deal, the family will continue some agricultural activity and one residential structure will be allowed to be constructed on the property.

The NFLT was founded in 1999 as a nonprofit operation with the mission of acquiring and protecting natural habitat throughout a wide area.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

