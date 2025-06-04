June 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Jacksonville Fairgrounds closer to next phase funding

A.G. GancarskiJune 4, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate reduces ask for Lottery advertising boost to $3M

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis aide Anastasios Kamoutsas named next Florida education commissioner

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Budget conference: Senate withholding Governor’s Biscayne Bay funding

Image via Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair
Locals are shouldering most of the burden, but the state may chip in a sweetener.

It appears House and Senate negotiators are aligned on how much state money should go toward helping Jacksonville build its new fairgrounds.

While nothing is guaranteed yet, both the Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Committee and the House State Administration Budget Subcommittee are offering $3.25 million for the 82-acre facility next to the Equestrian Center on Normandy Boulevard on the Westside.

The fairgrounds is on track to be completed next year, meaning the event will move from its location near the stadium east of downtown.

The item isn’t grayed out yet, meaning that it could move. But as of now, odds are good that the money will be in the final budget pending Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval.

Phase two includes infrastructure, including an exhibit hall, meeting space, maintenance, administration office and an entertainment area.

Per the appropriations request, the “project will provide direct services to citizens through agricultural, horticultural and STEM-based education programs, interactive trade shows, hands-on exhibits and a farmer’s market within an area where there are few grocery stores.”

Beyond the fair itself and the 200,000 people it draws, community events will be a big part of the fairgrounds, with 300 of them anticipated once the build is complete.

Even if this is approved, locals will shoulder the vast majority of costs for this project.

The city has spent more than $42 million on the project, with the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association chipping in $17 million.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Chambers disconnect on free prison phone calls that cost taxpayers nothing

nextBudget conference: Chambers remain apart on Orlando Pulse Memorial funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories