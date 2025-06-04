Budget conference: Jacksonville Fairgrounds closer to next phase funding

It appears House and Senate negotiators are aligned on how much state money should go toward helping Jacksonville build its new fairgrounds.

While nothing is guaranteed yet, both the Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Committee and the House State Administration Budget Subcommittee are offering $3.25 million for the 82-acre facility next to the Equestrian Center on Normandy Boulevard on the Westside.

The fairgrounds is on track to be completed next year, meaning the event will move from its location near the stadium east of downtown.

The item isn’t grayed out yet, meaning that it could move. But as of now, odds are good that the money will be in the final budget pending Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval.

Phase two includes infrastructure, including an exhibit hall, meeting space, maintenance, administration office and an entertainment area.

Per the appropriations request, the “project will provide direct services to citizens through agricultural, horticultural and STEM-based education programs, interactive trade shows, hands-on exhibits and a farmer’s market within an area where there are few grocery stores.”

Beyond the fair itself and the 200,000 people it draws, community events will be a big part of the fairgrounds, with 300 of them anticipated once the build is complete.

Even if this is approved, locals will shoulder the vast majority of costs for this project.

The city has spent more than $42 million on the project, with the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association chipping in $17 million.