Jacksonville Bold for 6.4.25: A statesman mourned

The Florida political world is mourning the death of longtime legislative leader John Thrasher.

Thrasher, who served as Speaker of the Florida House and as a member of the Florida Senate, died Friday morning in Orlando, his family said in a statement.

According to a social media post last month from his former lobbying firm, The Southern Group, Thrasher had been battling cancer.

The passing of House Speaker-turned-Florida State University president elicited respect from all sectors of state government and politics, including local leaders.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, posted: “Abby and I are saddened to learn of our dear friend John Thrasher’s passing. As a Vietnam Veteran, Speaker of the Florida House, a Florida Senator, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and FSU president, John’s service to the state he loved touched the lives of countless individuals. His greatest accomplishment, however, was his family. The light of his life was his wife Jean. Their love and devotion to one another was evident any time you had the opportunity to be around them. The joy and pride he held for his children and grandchildren was second to none. Although our hearts are truly broken, we take peace in knowing without a doubt that heaven gained a Nole warrior today: Godspeed, my friend, and all my love and prayers to your family.”

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, posted: “I am saddened by the passing of John Thrasher. I had the distinct honor of working with him during his time in Florida’s State Legislature and his presidency at FSU. He was a really great man who was admired by so many. He will be greatly missed.”

State Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Clay County Republican and state Rep. Sam Garrison, slated to be the next Speaker of the Florida House, posted: “Our families and all of Clay County, are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, John Thrasher. The people of Florida knew John as Speaker of the House, Senator and president of Florida State University. To us, he was a mentor, a friend, and a proud and influential champion for the people of Clay County and the entire First Coast. John was a statesman in the truest sense of the word, and the Florida we enjoy today is a better place because of him. Our prayers are with Jean and all their family as they grieve and celebrate the life of an incredible man.”

State Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican, posted: “Saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator, Speaker and FSU President John Thrasher. He was a friend and always had an encouraging word. Northeast Florida is honored to have had him represent us. My prayers are with his wife Jean, their family and friends.”

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of President Thrasher. He embodied what it means to be a statesman. RIP.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan posted: “We’ve lost a giant of our Jacksonville community. John Thrasher served our nation as a decorated Army captain, our state as Speaker of the House and a Senator, and our city in many other ways. John and I shared a mutual love for FSU. His time as president of the university and lifetime of service represent the unconquered spirit of Seminoles everywhere. My heart goes out to Jean and his entire family.”

Mayoral momentum

In a positive sign for her re-election, a new survey from the University of North Florida shows Deegan has much higher favorable numbers than the Jacksonville City Council, which has thwarted her for two years.

And it’s not even close.

Deegan, a Democrat, enjoys 62% approval against 37% disapproval. Only 2% of respondents don’t know how they feel about her, suggesting that she is increasingly well-defined.

While the first female Mayor in Jacksonville history is flying high, the supermajority Republican City Council is underwater, with 42% approval against 52% disapproval.

Interestingly, the mostly male Council performs worse with Republicans than with Democrats. While 51% of Democrats approve of the Council, only 41% of Republicans feel the same.

“City Council is the notable exception to otherwise high approvals across the board,” pollster Michael Binder said. “Maybe voters are tired of the petty partisan squabbling we’ve seen recently.”

Carlucci confrontation

While Jacksonville City Council committees haven’t been officially selected yet, it’s likely that one veteran politician won’t be chairing any of them.

That’s the takeaway from the recent contretemps between incoming President Kevin Carrico and his fellow Republican, Matt Carlucci.

Recall that last week, Carlucci approached Carrico during a meeting about the Downtown Investment Authority.

Carrico called for the sergeant-at-arms to remove Carlucci, who said he was departing the meeting, saying he felt “threatened” by the 69-year-old man with a history of health problems.

Recall that Carlucci voted against Carrico for President, in an election that was otherwise a confirmation of what was known when the latter was elected VP last year.

No gun zone

Republicans, Democrats and independents in Jacksonville all agree that people who go to City Hall should do so without their firearms.

A new poll from the University of North Florida finds 76% of locals don’t want people to strap up for public comment. In comparison, just 23% believe that guns are necessary accoutrements for petitioning local government.

The issue is a talker in Jacksonville given revelations that security during nearly two years of Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration required people carrying guns to City Hall and the Yates Building to sign in, listing personal information in what critics call an illegal gun registry.

The Mayor has disclaimed responsibility. However, she also told local media that, as a permitless carry law took effect when she took office in July 2023, her team explored converting City Hall into a police substation.

While Republicans have pounced on the storyline to undermine her re-election campaign, the poll shows that even 68% of GOP registered voters want City Hall to be a gun-free zone. This suggests the issue won’t be of much use for challengers in the next cycle.

Trio tribulations

So much for the latest ambitious plans to turn the Laura Street Trio into a downtown showcase.

The Jax Daily Record reports that the properties are set to hit the auction block later this summer, as owner and developer Steve Atkins deals with city fines and the city moves toward foreclosure.

Three liens reportedly are on the building: the city’s, one from an architect of more than $450,000, and between 6 and 7 million from a creditor.

Will the structures end up as a teardown?

Council member Ron Salem thinks so, as they have been “exposed to the elements” for a few decades now.

Amelia ascendant

You don’t need a national paper to tell you how great Amelia Island is, but USA Today is doing it anyway.

The Nassau County treasure is in the top 10 summer travel spots released this week as a “perfect summer getaway with pristine beaches, maritime forests and a charming historic district.”

“Visitors can enjoy swimming, kayaking and biking, or explore the island’s culture through summer festivals, outdoor concerts and art markets. With fresh seafood, scenic golf courses and breathtaking sunsets, visitors can find relaxation and adventure in equal measure,” the write-up continues.

Amelia also made the paper’s best U.S. Island rankings in 2014.

No idea what happened in between, but kudos all the same.

Rough ride

A St. Johns County man said he was stuck tilted backward in the air for an hour on a Harry Potter ride.

A Duval County woman said she got hurt during a collision on Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls.

The two tourists both sued Universal this week in Orange Circuit Court over the incidents.

Neither the two attorneys representing the two unrelated lawsuits nor Universal responded to a request for comment from Florida Politics.

On board Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Casey Causey’s lawsuit said the ride “came to an abrupt stop, stranding their cart midair at an angle that left him tilted backward and to the right.”

Causey’s complaint accused Universal of being aware of similar issues with the ride inside Hogwarts Castle and failing to fix it or shut the ride down.

The alleged incident happened on July 2, 2023, which would have been over the busy summer holiday season.

Meanwhile, Christy Johnson sued over an incident she said happened Sept. 16, 2024, on a ride described as “part roller coaster, part water flume” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“As Plaintiff was seated and riding on the Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Ride, a malfunction occurred, causing the attraction’s seating carts to immediately collide,” her lawsuit said. “The Plaintiff was strongly hit from behind while seated in her own cart from the cart behind her.”

Both lawsuits claimed that the passengers suffered injuries, although the complaints do not specify the nature of these injuries.

Neither incident was listed on the state theme park injury report, where the major theme parks self-report guests hurt or sick on rides if they were hospitalized for at least 24 hours.

Putnam property purchase

Another 385 acres of environmentally sensitive land have been added to the conservation portfolio of the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT).

The land conservation advocacy group has secured the tract of land for protection near Orange Springs. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collaborated with the NFLT to purchase a conservation easement on property owned by the O’Connor family. The land is adjacent to the Etoniah/Cross-Florida Greenway and connects lands that are already protected within the state’s Ocala to Osceola (O2O) wildlife corridor.

The O’Connor family had previously sold some 855 acres of land that was dedicated for conservation by the NFLT, which became part of the O2O and the Florida Forever conservation program. That program is also devoted to acquiring tracts of land and converting them into conservation areas.

The latest NFLT purchase of the Putnam County tract from the O’Connor family cost $850,000, and Florida Forever provided the funding for the DEP purchase.

“It was a pleasure working with the O’Connor family once again to ensure their land is protected from the threat of development and will remain natural forever. It is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “We brought the property to the attention of DEP, who helped make the preservation possible. This is another example of a willing landowner, a nonprofit, and a government entity working together to preserve a piece of old Florida for generations to enjoy.”

Bogus boat removal

St. Augustine is in the process of getting a significant navigational hazard removed from waterways in the Northeast Florida area.

Some derelict boats have littered the waterways in the area known as Salt Run, extending to the Matanzas River, in some cases for years. Action News Jacksonville reported that there are about nine vessels that are aground in the area that are being removed.

The city of St. Augustine Municipal Marina’s Facebook account said the city is contracting with Flagship Towing to tug the boats out of the areas where they were stuck.

“The project, which is expected to be completed in two weeks, is funded by the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and the St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach District. This effort supports navigational safety, environmental protection, and the overall health of the region’s marine ecosystem,” a statement from the city said.

Local waterway boards and organizations are also helping with the funding.

The move by St. Augustine comes as efforts throughout the state are intensifying to remove derelict boats from state tributaries and the Intracoastal Waterway. The Florida Legislature approved a measure in April to increase penalties for owners of derelict boats.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) can issue no-cost permits for long-term anchoring of vessels. But under the measure, the state could also declare a vessel a “public nuisance” if it becomes derelict after repeated citations within 24 months. The measure says boat owners who don’t have a permit would end up facing a “penalty for long-term anchoring without a permit.” Boaters who are repeat offenders may face second-degree felony charges, with potential penalties including up to 15 years in prison in extreme cases.

Transportation trance

Transportation and logistics are at the forefront as JAXUSA Partnership hosts an educator externship this week.

The business development wing of the JAX Chamber organized the weeklong event, bringing local educators and business leaders together to develop a greater understanding of the issues, technology, and new developments driving the transportation and logistics industry. It’s also an effort to strengthen ties between educators and local companies, building a stronger connection between the classroom and future workforce needs, as the externship began on Monday and wraps up on Friday.

“We continue to see tremendous growth in the transportation and logistics industry through company relocations and expansions here in the Jacksonville region,” said JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace. “Twenty-five percent of the nearly 15,000 jobs created from our projects in the last five years were in transportation and logistics, so raising awareness of this industry is critical to ensure we have the talent to meet that demand.”

The effort includes top companies leading the transportation and logistics field in Northeast Florida, including partners such as CSX, Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA), Amazon, University of North Florida, The Suddath Companies, Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and Southeast Toyota Distributors. Activities include facility tours, panel discussions, career pathway overviews and more.

Pros and Khans

While Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars have been among the worst-performing teams in pro sports in terms of wins and losses, locals just can’t quit the Pakistani-born billionaire.

That’s the conclusion to be drawn from a University of North Florida survey, in which voters across political, demographic and geographic divides express their esteem for the NFL owner.

All told, 57% of locals like Khan, with just 37% on the opposite side of the proposition.

A resounding 63% of Democrats back the man with the mustache, while 55% of Republicans and 50% of no-party voters feel the same way.

Not surprisingly, 63% of men like Khan. However, he also performs well with women, boasting a 52% approval rating.

Travis Hunter conundrum

With great power comes great responsibility.

When the Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter with the second pick of the NFL draft, the plan was to use him as both a wide receiver and cornerback. The plan remains in place.

But this week at the Jaguars’ organized team activities (OTAs), coaches admitted they are still trying to perfect Hunter’s practice approach.

When Hunter arrived at the Jaguars’ rookie mini-camp after the draft, head coach Liam Coen said that the plan was to work Hunter more as a wide receiver because he had more to learn at the position. This week, Hunter has seen more snaps at cornerback than in previous weeks, and the defensive coaches want more.

“(Secondary Coach Ron Milus) came up to me after practice and said, ‘Can we have him more?’ That’s a good thing,” Coen said. “We were in the red area on Friday, he didn’t end up making any plays on the ball, but just the movement skills and some of the man coverages, the feel in zone, you can definitely see how natural it is for him. He is still learning, still growing. He is trying to learn the calls as much as possible, but when you see him in the seven-on and team settings, he does not look out of place by any means.”

In the big picture, it is a great problem for the Jaguars to have. There are already signs that Hunter is the guy they foresaw when they drafted him: supremely talented, athletic, and ready to make an immediate impact.

In the short term, the challenge will be to balance his development as a wide receiver, a position the Jaguars need him to fill and cornerback, where he appears more ready to play right away in the NFL.

The Jaguars’ wide receiver group includes Brian Thomas Jr., who starred as a rookie last season. The other players at the position come with questions. Can former sixth-round pick Parker Washington continue to develop? Last season, he caught 32 passes, three for touchdowns, while filling in for Christian Kirk. Kirk was let go this offseason.

The Jaguars added Dyami Brown in free agency. While coaches have spoken glowingly about him this offseason, he had fewer catches and touchdowns than Washington did last season. His 30 receptions in 2024 with the Washington Commanders were a career high.

In part, that’s why Hunter’s development as a wide receiver is so important. If he can show that he can be a major contributor on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars’ trade of next year’s first-round pick will look more than reasonable.

The receivers are also crucial for Trevor Lawrence’s progress; 2025 will be an essential year for the quarterback. Lawrence needs to show that he can return to a level commiserate with his $275 million contract. At the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, Lawrence looked the part, but after injuries in 2023, Lawrence’s play deteriorated in 2024. Under a new head coach and offensive staff, Lawrence must bounce back and having reliable receivers (and better offensive line play) is essential.