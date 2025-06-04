Budget conference: Lawmakers lock in more than $100M for citrus research

With new movement in negotiations in the agriculture silo, lawmakers have agreed to put $104.5 million toward citrus research.

That secures a priority for Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican and citrus grower himself.

The prior House Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee offer put just $8 million toward the line item, with the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government still offering the full $104.5 million as of Tuesday.

A new House offer Wednesday afternoon showed the House agreeing to the Senate number, with the line item grayed out. That means it’s locked in for the eventual final budget.

Lawmakers will pull $100 million in nonrecurring general revenue, with the remaining $4.5 million coming from trust funds.

The research funding is key for an industry struggling in recent years due to the effects of citrus greening and a series of storms that have slammed the state.

That’s caused exceedingly low production levels recently, for which farms have asked for state and federal help.

As part of a push to boost the industry, Albritton as Senate President has consistently spoken out about the importance of aiding citrus farmers since the start of Session.

“Mark my words, Florida citrus is not going down on my watch. This heritage industry is not only vital to our state’s economy, but it is truly a part of the DNA of Florida. To those growers who are left in the business, hear me when I say, you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and the Florida Senate is running to this fight,” Albritton said earlier this year.

“Research and new technologies offer a renewed hope for the future of citrus. Florida will lead the way in pursuing these opportunities. We’re on the edge of something special. Florida Citrus is making a comeback, one tree at a time.”

The budget conference is expected to continue through Thursday, with the goal of finalizing a budget a few weeks before the new fiscal year kicks in July 1.