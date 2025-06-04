June 4, 2025
Budget conference: Legislature agrees to boost My Safe Florida Home funding by $100M

Jacob OglesJune 4, 20254min0

House in a hurricane of loan papers, symbolizing financial crisis, loan default, mortgage pressure
Chambers have agreed to boost funding for a program launched when Jimmy Patronis was CFO.

Both chambers of the Legislature have agreed to a $100 million increase in funding for My Safe Florida Home.

The program falls under the auspices of the Department of Financial Services, and helps homeowners in the state to better windproof properties for hurricanes, with the help of grant funding and free inspections.

It launched in 2023 and had been a high priority of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis before his election to Congress this year. Indeed, Patronis in Washington chastised a member of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office at a Florida delegation meeting in April for not doing more to promote the program at a time when Florida has no Chief Financial Officer.

But the program also clearly still has support within the Legislature. The House in its latest State Administration budget offer agreed to the nine-figure funding boost to the program.

The program has been extremely popular in the state. Last year, DeSantis signed legislation boosting the budget for the program by $200 million, and another bill expanding its availability to condominium unit owners.

After the state saw a barrage of hurricanes in the last few years, state officials have stressed the need for residents to better prepare for the storm, even as Floridians themselves have shown resistance to such prudence.

Florida residents can find tips and resources from the state for better storm preparation, including information and links about the My Safe Florida Home program, at PrepareFL.com, a site also maintained by the Department of Financial Services.

The program has continued in operation even in the absence of a CFO in charge of the agency. On that front, the state still awaits a decision by DeSantis on who he will appoint to the vacant Cabinet position.

DeSantis signaled he would wait until the close of the Legislative Session before announcing his choice. That has been delayed as the Session went into overtime while lawmakers complete a budget.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

