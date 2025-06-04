Budget conference: Senate withholding Governor’s Biscayne Bay funding

Spending that Gov. Ron DeSantis supports to clean up the waters of Biscayne Bay may sink as talks in Tallahassee advance this week on the coming budget.

DeSantis’ February budget proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year included a $20 million earmark for wastewater and storm water projects around the bay.

Those projects, paid with nonrecurring funds, would be aimed at addressing water quality impairment and coral reef restorations.

The House, led by Miami Republican Rep. Daniel Perez, whose district sits inland from the bay, wants to fully fund the endeavor. So far, the Senate is offering nothing for it.

Biscayne Bay is a vital habitat for myriad endangered species, from the American crocodile, bobcat, roseate spoonbill and peregrine falcon to the West Indian manatee, least tern, Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly and five sea turtle species.

It also supports the livelihoods of many locals, including professional fishers and a robust tourism market, including PortMiami, Miami-Dade County’s second-biggest economic engine behind Miami International Airport.

But in recent years the water body’s health has steeply declined, evidenced by deadly algal blooms and fish kills — including one last year — that prompted the county to take more corrective action, seek restoration funding and raise fines for polluters, among other steps.

Much of the problem stems from stormwater runoff — rainwater from developed land that flows into the bay, carrying pesticides, fertilizer and other pollutants — and wastewater spills from Miami-Dade’s aging sewage system and hundreds of thousands of failure-prone septic tanks.

The bay has also seen an influx of invasive species that are wreaking havoc on its native flora and fauna. Among them: the imported red fire ant, black spiny-tailed iguana, lionfish, cane toad and the Burmese python, which is so destructive Florida holds a yearly contest that pays $10,000 to the person who kills or removes the most snakes.

DeSantis and lawmakers have prioritized Biscayne Bay restoration efforts, setting aside $52 million through 2022 and $40 million since through a pair of $20 million apportionments in 2023 and 2024.

Whether they break that streak this year remains to be seen.