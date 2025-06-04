Kyandra Darling builds momentum with 17 new endorsements for HD 62 campaign

Kyandra Darling is rolling out a new slate of endorsements from local political and community leaders in the Tampa Bay area for her House District 62 bid.

The list includes both current and former elected officials, as well as local faith leaders. Among those currently serving in elected office, Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is offering his support, along with Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez and St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll and Lisset Hanewicz.

Driscoll said she has known Darling for nearly 10 years.

“She understands our challenges because she’s been doing the work. I’m excited to have another strong ally in Tallahassee — someone who will work collaboratively to deliver real results for our community. I’m proud to support Kyandra’s campaign,” Driscoll said.

The new endorsers also include former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, who praised Darling and her family for representing “what is best about St. Petersburg and the state of Florida.”

“Kyandra cares deeply about the issues impacting the lives of everyday Floridians, from the cost of eggs, to the cost of insurance. She will fight to ensure that all Floridians have access to jobs that pay a living wage, meaningful healthcare, and affordable housing,” Kriseman said.

“She also recognizes that a safe community is a thriving community, and will work to support our first responders. I am proud to call Kyandra a friend and would be proud to call her our State Representative.”

Darling, a Democrat, is running to replace Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner, who is not seeking re-election to instead run for the Florida Senate.

The latest endorsers come just days after Ruth’s List Florida endorsed her candidacy. Others joining in support include former state Rep. Frank Peterman.

“I’ve sat in the seat and I know what it takes to do the job. Kyandra is a talented leader and she has everything it takes to do the job well and deliver results for this community. I’m proud to support her campaign,” he said.

Supporters also include:

— Alex Sink, former Florida Chief Financial Officer.

— Alan Johnson, former Mayor of St. Petersburg Beach.

— Pat Gerard, former Pinellas County Commissioner.

— Cindy Stewart, former Hillsborough County Clerk and Comptroller.

— Charlie Gerdes, former St. Pete City Council member.

— John Muhammad, former St. Pete City Council member.

— Kathleen Beckman, former Clearwater City Council member.

— Eric Gerard, former Largo City Commissioner.

— Rev. Jana Hall-Perkins, faith leader.

— Imam Wilmore Sadiki, faith leader.

— Bishop Manuel Sykes, faith leader.

Darling so far faces former state Rep. Wengay Newton in the race. Newton represented the district before Rayner. After leaving office, he tried to win the seat back against Rayner after two failed bids for local office, first for Pinellas County Commission and then St. Pete Mayor. He later ran for St. Pete City Council for the seat he held before being elected to the House, a race he also lost.

Now he’s running for the House again.

Darling is a former staffer for former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and worked as a legislative aide to former St. Pete City Council member Steve Kornell and Wheeler-Bowman. She has also worked in the nonprofit sector, collaborating with more than 40 nonprofit organizations serving health equity, education and economic opportunity issues in the Tampa Bay region.

HD 62 leans heavily Democratic, with more than 49% of the electorate registered as Democrats, compared to just 19% being Republicans, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

As of April, Darling had raised more than $32,000 for her bid. Newton, through March, had raised just $1,000 from the Wilson Project for Florida political committee, which has donated heavily to Newton over the years.