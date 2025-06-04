Budget conference: Lawmakers could send $750K to K9s for Warriors for suicide prevention

A nonprofit bringing traumatized military veterans together with service dogs is closer to getting $750,000 in the state budget via a request from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The Senate Health and Human Services and House Health Care Appropriations committees have tentatively agreed to that level of funding for the K9s for Warriors — Veterans Suicide Prevention Program.

While the item is marked in yellow highlighter on the budget sheet, and therefore not completely final yet, veterans advocates likely can feel heartened that the state government is yet again looking to step up for those fighting men and women who serve around the world.

Per the appropriations request from Republican Rep. Sam Greco, the money will be “used to provide a trained service dog, housing, meals, equipment, veterinary care, training, and wrap-around support services to Florida veterans, and wrap-around support services and training for the spouses, children, or other family and friends who are the direct support-givers for the Florida veterans in our program.”

The dogs help veterans coping with post-traumatic stress disorder.