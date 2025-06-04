Budget conference: House and Senate split on support for autism programs

Lawmakers said helping people with autism was one of their top priorities this Legislative Session.

But the House and Senate are still negotiating how much to allocate to several organizations seeking additional money for programming, services or improving their facilities for people with autism.

In the health care budget, one group that lawmakers want to support is the Easterseals’ Better Together Initiative, which offers behavioral health services, interventions and more for families with children who have autism.

But the two chambers are split on how much money to give the national disability services provider.

The House’s offer stands at $3.5 million, while the Senate wants to give only $650,000.

The House also wants to spend $1.25 million to fund a sensory-friendly recreation complex complete with an aquatics center, splash pad and gymnasium at Els for Autism, a nonprofit in Jupiter. The Senate is only at $500,000.

Meanwhile, the House supports spending $500,000 to expand early autism diagnoses for infants up to 3 years old at Hope Haven Association. The Senate is offering nothing.

Ridge Area Arc, which wants to renovate its Avon Park Adult Day Training facility and grounds to make it safer so adults with disabilities can’t run away, has a $75,000 offer from the Senate and nothing from the House.

Meanwhile, the Autism Theater Project appears to be striking out in both chambers.

“Led by performers, writers, and motivational speakers of all abilities, we show the world that everyone has a voice and the power to make an impact,” the Autism Theater Project says on its website.

But neither the House or the Senate wants to give any funding to the organization that recruits people with autism on stage or on screen. The group wanted state dollars to create a five-episode series to pitch to PBS, Hulu and other channels and host 10 screening events.

“Based on true stories of resilience, the series inspires all audiences. Funds will create paid jobs for young adults with and without disabilities working at the highest level of professionalism as actors, musicians, motivational speakers, event production team members, and administrators,” according to the state funding request.

The Senate and House both tentatively support spending $500,000 for the Cape Coral-based Family Initiative. The nonprofit wants to use the funds for its Autism Continuum of Care & Military Special Needs Program to expand into Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties. The group wants to provide early screenings and intervention, clinical services, and other resources for families.

While the chambers do agree as of now, the item hasn’t been grayed out and is still subject to changes.