June 4, 2025
House resolution would push Session end to June 18
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-The Historic Florida Capitol, Florida Capitol and House Office Building as seen at the close of opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The deadline to end on June 6 has come and gone.

It had to end someday.

There could be 12 more days of Session if lawmakers OK a resolution filed by the House Rules Chair.

Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison, a future House Speaker, filed HCR 1635 late Wednesday. It would overwrite the current extension approved by way of a resolution passed at the tail end of the Regular Session.

HCR 1631 pushed the 2025 Legislative Session’s end date from May 2 to June 6; Garrison’s follow-up would tack on another 12 days, allowing the Session to continue through June 18.

Another extension was a foregone conclusion. The state constitution requires a 72-hour gap — or “cooling off period” — between when the budget is printed and when lawmakers vote on it.

To make the current deadline, the budget would’ve needed to be done by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. While lawmakers have made progress on a spending deal, the 2025-26 budget is far from settled.

In addition to setting a new deadline, Session extensions must explicitly and specifically list legislation that’s still on the table.

The bill list in HCR 1635 limits lawmakers to the 2500 and 5000 series, which include each chamber’s main budget bill (SB 2500/HB 5001) and the various implementing bills putting them into action.

Lawmakers may also consider legislation related to the state retirement system (SB 7022), school vouchers (SB 7030) and a sales tax reduction (HB 7031) — the latter is a vehicle for the 0.75% sales tax cut pushed by House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Notably absent is SB 110, the cornerstone of Senate President Ben Albritton’s “Rural Renaissance” priority. The bill received a unanimous vote in the Senate nearly three months ago but ultimately foundered in the House.

Both chambers must approve HCR 1635 for it to go into effect.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

One comment

  • SusieQ

    June 4, 2025 at 9:40 pm

    No more delays or excuses for the new Florida House Speaker and his historically unprecedented failure to perform his only constitutional duty.

    Reply

