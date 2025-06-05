June 5, 2025
Rick Scott says he’s in the ‘same camp’ with Elon Musk against Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

A.G. GancarskiJune 5, 20253min1

Rick Scott newsmax
Cracks continue to deepen in the President's coalition.

Florida’s senior Senator is siding with Elon Musk when it comes to the sharp critiques of the massive Donald Trump bill being mulled by the Senate.

“He’s been clear. He’s in the same camp that I am that we’ve got to get a balanced budget,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on Newsmax. “And so I agree with him that we’ve got to figure out how to get the spending under control.”

Musk has been vocal in his criticisms of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” as one that would “grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS.”

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman,” Musk wrote on X. “Bankrupting America is NOT ok!”

Scott said spending needs to align with tax revenue.

“The federal taxpayers told us how much money they’re going to give us. They’re going to give us about $5.5 trillion. So what we’ve got to do is say, ‘Okay, that’s what the federal taxpayer is going to give us. That’s how much we have to spend. There’s going to be a lot of ‘nice to haves’ that maybe you can’t spend,'” Scott said.

“We do that with our families every day. Somebody says, ‘Well, I’d like to have that, but, you know, we don’t make enough money to do that.’ That’s what we’ve got to do with your federal budget.”

Scott said he wants a balanced budget, but the legislative product passed by the House offers no path to that. The Senate is expected to make significant changes to the bill, pushing it back to the House.

But with Musk, who invested time and treasure in getting Trump elected and working on Department of Government Efficiency cut proposals, increasingly strident against the bill, fiscal hawks like Scott have wind beneath their wings.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

