June 5, 2025
Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund is third candidate to file for Orlando’s District 1
Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund,

'Orlando gave me a chance at life. I’m running to make sure every neighbor has that same opportunity — to be safe, heard, and supported.'

A third candidate is entering the race for Orlando City Commission’s District 1 race.

Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund, who unsuccessfully ran for Orange County Supervisor of Elections last year, has filed to run for the city office.

“District 1 has been my home for more than a decade, and Orlando has shaped who I am since 2002,” Grund in a statement. “I owe this city so much. I’m running to give back — and to ensure our neighborhoods have the kind of people-first leadership they deserve.”

The District 1 race already includes incumbent Commissioner Jim Gray and challenger Tom Keen.

Grund is a Realtor managing Sweet Dreams Realty.

“Sunshine’s platform will be formally released in September, shaped by neighborhood input,” her campaign said in a press release. “Her previous platform — Safe, Smart, and Sustainable — remains a guiding vision. Until then, her focus is on qualifying through petition signatures.”

She placed second in a four-way race for the Supervisor’s race last year, winning 102,000 votes.

Her background includes a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and a master’s in nonprofit management, also from UCF.

Grund shared her life story, where she said she was in foster care as a child and then enlisted in the Army National Guard before she aged out of the system.

Foster care has been an important issue for Grund, she said.

“Orlando gave me a chance at life,” Grund said in a statement. “I’m running to make sure every neighbor has that same opportunity — to be safe, heard, and supported.”

The race also includes Gray, who was first elected to City Commission in 2012, and Keen, a former Representative who won a Special Election in House District 35 before losing re-election last year. 

The city government is being shaken up with longtime Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Robert Stuart saying they are not running for re-election.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

