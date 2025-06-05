June 5, 2025
Gov. DeSantis signs legislation requiring public webpage on background check rules

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (12)
It should clarify what can sometimes be an unclear process.

A new law aimed at demystifying Florida’s background screening process is now on the books.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 531, which directs the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to launch a publicly accessible webpage that outlines background screening requirements across various sectors in the state.

The law, which the Legislature passed with unanimous support, requires the new site to go live by Jan 1.

Its aim, a staff analysis said, is to clarify screening protocols for individuals and organizations that must comply with Florida’s Level 2 background checks — particularly those working with vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Background checks are common for many jobs in Florida, but the process can often be confusing and difficult to navigate, said Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, the measure’s sponsor.

“This website will help provide clarity and make that information accessible and easy to understand,” she said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure everyone has the necessary information they need regarding background check requirements to comply with the law.”

The new webpage will feature:

— A checklist of steps involved in completing a background screening.

— A comprehensive catalog of employment positions that require screening under Florida law.

— Frequently asked questions and compliance guidance for applicants, employers and providers.

The measure is particularly relevant to industries regulated by AHCA, including child care centers, assisted living facilities and other health care and human services providers. Background screenings for these roles can vary depending on job function and employer type.

An earlier version of the legislation — to which Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Scott Polsky carried an upper-chamber analog (SB 614) — would have also defined what a “recreational enrichment program” is and outlined punishments for improperly using or releasing information given to the webpage or for failing to comply with state screening requirements.

The new law, which DeSantis signed Thursday, took effect immediately.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories