June 5, 2025
Ben Albritton pushes for permanent back-to-school, hurricane preparedness tax holidays
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/2/25-Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, talks to the Senate about when they will return to finish their work, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL050225CH038
He also said eliminating the business rent tax will boost Florida's competitive advantage.

Senate President Ben Albritton wants back-to-school and hurricane preparedness tax holidays made permanent.

In comments to media, the Wauchula Republican said the House and Senate have agreed to build $350 million in tax relief into a budget framework. But he said the chambers have yet to cement what that will look like for Florida residents.

He said the Legislature will eliminate the business rent tax this year, a levy only charged in the state of Florida.

“How do we take this robust number and apply this specifically, directly to Florida families?” Albritton asked. “As we’ve gone down here in the Senate and looked at all the lists, the hurricane preparedness and back-to-school are the two that we, at least looking at the list and looking around this aggregately, that we feel like has a direct connectivity.”

Albritton made clear that the holidays have not been finalized as part of the budget, and that talks are ongoing with House Speaker Daniel Perez.

But he said chambers agree on eliminating the business rent tax.

“We were an outlier in the entire country for a tax like that,” Albritton said. “That is certainly a good thing to do, and increases Florida’s competitive advantage to the rest of the country even more.”

He also argued this would benefit the finances of Florida families.

“There’s an old adage, when the economy’s doing well, Floridians do well,” he said.

“I’d be the first one to say, of course, that doesn’t apply to everyone in every situation. But the fact of the matter is, nothing we do, nothing you do, is perfect, and nothing we do can be perfect for every single Floridian. But in totality, when you are lowering what is a competitive disadvantage in Florida compared to other states, you’re doing good for Florida as a whole, and you’re doing good for the economy in Florida, which has a direct correlation to folks that are employed, to job seekers.”

