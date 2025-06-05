Gov. DeSantis throws Osceola Sheriff out of office over racketeering charges

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López from office after López was arrested and charged with racketeering over a $22 million illegal gambling operation.

The stunning revelation appears to mark the end of López’s controversial tenure as the top law enforcement official in Osceola County.

The racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges stem from a 2023 investigation that uncovered an illegal gambling enterprise in Lake and Osceola counties, Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

“Initially engaging the operation for campaign contributions and personal payments, Sheriff López played a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement,” read a press release from the Attorney General.

“Following his election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, Lopez continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.”

Uthmeier warned that more people are expected to be arrested in connection with the gambling enterprise, and other charges could be brought against López.

Replacing López, effective immediately, is Christopher Blackmon, the Central Region Chief for the Florida Highway Patrol, DeSantis said in an executive order.

“A 35-year law enforcement veteran, he leads over 850 sworn troopers and 95 civilian employees. Blackmon serves as the Florida Highway Patrol Statewide Immigration Incident Commander for all 67 Counties,” DeSantis said in his executive order.

State prosecutors are charging López in Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit which covers Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

“This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities’ first line of defense,” Uthmeier said in a statement.

“However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government. Public servants should never exploit the public’s trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff López, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable.”

López made headlines for accidentally posting a photo of a murdered child on his Instagram account and allegations that his Department used excessive force.

That didn’t stop Osceola County voters from overwhelmingly re-electing López in November.

Florida Politics has requested the Sheriff’s arrest report from the Attorney General’s Office, but it was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.