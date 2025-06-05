June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House wants more for urban search and rescue, less for rural firefighters
Firefighters at a Disaster Site in Full Gear. High quality illustration

Jacob OglesJune 5, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chris Mitchell: Democrats, if David Jolly’s the plan, we don’t have one

HeadlinesNE Florida

Budget conference: Funding closer for Flagler Hospital BRAVE program

HeadlinesNew Administration

Former SCOFLA justices accuse Pam Bondi of ethical misconduct in Florida Bar complaint

Firefighters at a Disaster Site in Full Gear
The latest budget offer from the House shows a divide on where to send first responder money.

To help firefighters in smaller Florida counties, the Senate wants to spend millions more than its House counterparts.

However, the House hopes to direct millions to search-and-rescue teams not included in the upper chamber’s budget at all.

The latest offer from the House State Administration Budget Subcommittee includes just $2 million in grant funding for fiscally-constrained jurisdictions to cover firefighter assistance.

In its last budget offer, the Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Committee asked for $4 million, double the House amount.

The state defines 29 of its 67 counties as fiscally constrained due to their low populations and tax bases. Most are located in the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend and the Florida heartland.

The House wants to allocate more than $4.67 million to fund Urban Search and Rescue training and sustainment.

Of note, Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, represents a few of those Heartland counties, including his home base of Hardee County.

Meanwhile, Speaker Daniel Perez, a Miami Republican, represents a region of South Florida that happens to be the headquarters for the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue team, recognized as one of the best in the country.

South Florida’s search and rescue capacity drew national attention following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside back in 2021.

Both budget lines fall under the Department of Financial Services, as the Florida state government organization puts the work under the Chief Financial Officer and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Senate and House have now agreed on several other related expenses in the budget silo.

That includes setting aside $500 million for a firefighter decontamination kit match program. But the House has several requests that are not included in the Senate’s budget for the state agency. That includes wanting $5.87 million for building repair and maintenance of the State Fire College, $344,000 for bomb squad and canine operational needs and almost $469,000 for law enforcement equipment and safety needs.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHome sales tick up in South Florida, while Miami-Dade still struggles

nextBudget conference: Senate push for Lottery advertising increase still a bust with House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories