June 5, 2025
Budget conference: Funding closer for Flagler Hospital BRAVE program
Flagler Hospital lags a bit in the safety rankings.

A.G. Gancarski
June 5, 2025

IMG_5920-min
Young people who need mental help are in line to get state help.

The House Health Care Subcommittee and the Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services are close to agreeing on money for a Northeast Florida mental health initiative.

Flagler Hospital’s BRAVE (Be Resilient and Voice Emotions) Program is, as of Thursday, in line to get $1.5 million for what the appropriations request calls a “youth mental health program to break down mental health stigma and to ensure that all students and families have access to mental health services.”

The project received $7,925,000 for the current year, money that Gov. Ron DeSantis did not veto, which suggests that he approves of the program.

Flagler touts the benefits of the initiative, which include more than 5,000 young people getting help, a 530% increase in mental health appointments, and a 94% satisfaction rating.

According to the Senate appropriations request, the program will serve all counties in Florida, potentially helping 58,000 young people struggling with mental health issues.

After obtaining referrals, the program establishes what services families need and then connects them with behavioral health partners for at least six visits.

Sen. Tom Leek carried the project this year on the Senate side, while Rep. Josie Tomkow was the House sponsor.

The item hasn’t been greyed out on the spreadsheet yet. However, with the Senate accepting the House’s offer, this will likely be a done deal soon.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

