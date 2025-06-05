Roger Chapin enters race for Orlando City Council in District 3

Another longtime Orlando leader just jumped into an increasingly crowded Orlando City Council race.

Roger Chapin, a longtime executive at Mears Transportation, is running for City Commissioner in District 3.

“As a lifelong resident of Orlando, I’ve seen firsthand the rapid growth and economic prosperity of our city, but I also understand the real challenges and opportunities we face moving forward as a community,” Chapin said.

“As a business executive, with my involvement in civic initiatives and a deep commitment to my neighbors and community, I’m running to bring people together and create real, lasting solutions that improve quality of life for every resident.”

Five other candidates already filed for the open seat. Other candidates include Jason Albu, Samuel Chambers, Chris Durant, Kimberly Kiss and Mira Tanna.

The winner will succeed City Commissioner Robert Stuart, who announced last month he will not seek another term.

Chapin worked at Mears for more than 20 years, rising to Executive Vice President of the company.

He has also been involved in several civic groups and public boards.

He currently sits on the board for the Orlando Utilities Commission Board Member. He has previously been Chair of the Downtown Development Board, the Orlando Municipal Planning Board and the City of Orlando Redistricting Advisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Orange County Charter Review Commission and sat on the Community Oversight Board for the funding and construction of the Dr. Phillips Center.

His campaign noted that he was appointed to various positions both by Republicans like former Orlando Mayor Glenda Hood and former Orange County Mayor Theresa Jacobs and Democrats like current Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink.

Chapin and wife Susan have lived in College Park for 27 years. Daughter Grey now attends the University of Florida.

Orlando city elections are scheduled this year for Nov. 4, with a runoff on Dec. 9 planned if necessary.