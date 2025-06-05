Budget conference: $25M for Ben Albritton-backed Hardee jail project up in the air

Lawmakers aren’t yet in agreement on state funding for the construction of a new jail in Hardee County, supported by Senate President Ben Albritton.

The Senate wants to apportion $25 million in general revenue funds to the project — the same amount Albritton and Lake Placid Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a fellow Republican, sought in February through twin appropriation requests.

Meanwhile, the House has yet to offer a cent. That may change as budget talks continue either through a later offer from the lower chamber or as part of the Legislature’s sprinkle list process.

The Hardee Sheriff’s Office is seeking the funds to replace its existing jail, which was opened in 1993 and has since suffered significant “weather-induced damages,” most notably from flooding. It also fails to meet current building codes for hurricane resistance, a deficiency, among others, that the funding requests say compromises the facility’s operations and poses safety risks to inmates and staff.

The Hardee Sheriff’s Office website says the current detention facility “is designed to house a maximum of 218 male, female or juvenile inmates.” It contains an internal courtroom with a closed-circuit television connection to the nearby county courthouse.

The proposed project aims to construct a 50,000-square-foot jail adjacent to the administration building of the Sheriff’s Office, designed to meet current building codes and standards. It would also be large enough to receive and house inmates, protect law enforcement and emergency personnel, and have enough space to mitigate the spread of contagious diseases.

The $25 million requested would cover contractual services for planning, design, permitting, bidding, engineering, administration, project management, and construction. Albritton and Tuck’s requests noted that the project is currently in the planning and design phase, with construction estimated to commence July 1, 2026, and end by Dec. 30, 2028.

Hardee County — a financially disadvantaged community located within a Rural Area of Opportunity — would own and operate the facility, with ongoing operations and maintenance funded through the county’s general budget.

The Legislature apportioned $2 million to the project last year, when Albritton and Tuck also asked for a $25 million earmark. If the state releases that sum this year, their request said, requests for future funding aren’t likely.

Albritton and Tuck are also seeking millions to replace the Hardee Sheriff’s crumbling administration building. In their most recent offers, the Senate is recommending $3.5 million from the state’s general revenue fund, while the House is offering $1.5 million.