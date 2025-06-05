June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: $25M for Ben Albritton-backed Hardee jail project up in the air
Ben Albritton is keeping his eye on insurance companies.

Jesse SchecknerJune 5, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Budget conference: Chambers still at odds over Cuban, Italian Club funding

APoliticalHeadlines

UF study: Consumer sentiment rebounds in Florida for the first time since January

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Law enforcement bonuses are back on the table

FLAPOL111924CH021
The current jail isn’t up to snuff, funding requests for the project say.

Lawmakers aren’t yet in agreement on state funding for the construction of a new jail in Hardee County, supported by Senate President Ben Albritton.

The Senate wants to apportion $25 million in general revenue funds to the project — the same amount Albritton and Lake Placid Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a fellow Republican, sought in February through twin appropriation requests.

Meanwhile, the House has yet to offer a cent. That may change as budget talks continue either through a later offer from the lower chamber or as part of the Legislature’s sprinkle list process.

The Hardee Sheriff’s Office is seeking the funds to replace its existing jail, which was opened in 1993 and has since suffered significant “weather-induced damages,” most notably from flooding. It also fails to meet current building codes for hurricane resistance, a deficiency, among others, that the funding requests say compromises the facility’s operations and poses safety risks to inmates and staff.

The Hardee Sheriff’s Office website says the current detention facility “is designed to house a maximum of 218 male, female or juvenile inmates.” It contains an internal courtroom with a closed-circuit television connection to the nearby county courthouse.

The proposed project aims to construct a 50,000-square-foot jail adjacent to the administration building of the Sheriff’s Office, designed to meet current building codes and standards. It would also be large enough to receive and house inmates, protect law enforcement and emergency personnel, and have enough space to mitigate the spread of contagious diseases.

The $25 million requested would cover contractual services for planning, design, permitting, bidding, engineering, administration, project management, and construction. Albritton and Tuck’s requests noted that the project is currently in the planning and design phase, with construction estimated to commence July 1, 2026, and end by Dec. 30, 2028.

Hardee County — a financially disadvantaged community located within a Rural Area of Opportunity — would own and operate the facility, with ongoing operations and maintenance funded through the county’s general budget.

The Legislature apportioned $2 million to the project last year, when Albritton and Tuck also asked for a $25 million earmark. If the state releases that sum this year, their request said, requests for future funding aren’t likely.

Albritton and Tuck are also seeking millions to replace the Hardee Sheriff’s crumbling administration building. In their most recent offers, the Senate is recommending $3.5 million from the state’s general revenue fund, while the House is offering $1.5 million.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Another DeSantis dis? House includes zilch for early detection cancer program

nextBudget conference: Senate and House $80M apart on higher ed preeminence funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories