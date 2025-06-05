Budget conference: Northeast Florida Builders close in on priorities

Two Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) projects appear to be receiving more than a million dollars between them in the Transportation and Economic Development budget silo.

Some homeowners who need help from the state are closer to getting it, as the House has tentatively agreed to the Senate funding level for a project benefiting elderly and disabled people in and around Jacksonville.

NEFBA’s Builders Care project is in line for $350,000, assuming something doesn’t change later in the budget process and assuming, of course, Gov. Ron DeSantis approves it in the end.

According to the appropriations request, “reroofing homes for low-income, elderly, veterans, and disabled individuals who are otherwise unable to afford repairs and eventually have to leave their homes due to condemnation” is the ultimate goal of the project, along with “home-access ramps for low-income, elderly, veterans, and disabled individuals who are otherwise isolated and unable to leave their homes.”

Roofing work is intended to keep the houses from being condemned, given that holes in roofs can lead to water intrusion and major damage.

The ramps provide a way in and out for wheelchairs, but also for medical professionals who might have to bring stretchers into the homes.

Program recipients must demonstrate financial need to receive the free work.

Additionally, $750,000 appears to be the tentatively agreed-to number for NEFBA’s Workforce Education Facility Expansion.

“Funding from this project will be for capital expenses for a new center for the NEFBA Apprenticeship Program, which will help meet the growing demand for training a highly skilled workforce in our region. We currently train 465 apprentices and will expand to 600 apprentices by 2028,” reads the appropriations request.