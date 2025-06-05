June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate back $3M for Space Florida
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonJune 5, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Budget conference: Chambers still at odds over Cuban, Italian Club funding

APoliticalHeadlines

UF study: Consumer sentiment rebounds in Florida for the first time since January

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Law enforcement bonuses are back on the table

mars rover
Florida and space. 'We’re the real deal. We are a true active Space Port.'

The House and Senate are closer to an agreement on Space Florida funding.

The two sides reached a deal in the budget conference to allocate $3 million for the aerospace industry financing program, following the House’s initial proposal of $6 million.

The line-item isn’t closed out in the Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations budget, which means that it could potentially change, although it doesn’t seem likely.

The House is also offering $17 million for Space Defense that is omitted in the Senate budget.

Space Florida is the state’s aerospace finance and development authority.

“As a public corporation and a statewide special-purpose entity, Space Florida was created to strengthen Florida’s position as a global leader in aerospace commerce,” according to the organization’s website.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a big backer of the space industry.

“There is an interest in moving the headquarters of NASA right here to Kennedy Space Center, and I’m supportive of that,” DeSantis said earlier this year. “They have this massive building in Washington, D.C., and like nobody goes to it. So why not just shutter it and move everybody down here? I think they’re planning on spending like a half a billion to build a new building up in D.C. that no one will ever go to either. So hopefully with the new administration coming in, they’ll see a great opportunity to just headquarter NASA here on the Space Coast of Florida. I think that’d be very, very fitting.”

Meanwhile, the rise of commercial space flights has turned Kennedy Space Center into a hot tourist destination as crowds flock to see more than 100 launches expected to take off this year.

“The high-level companies that are here that already have great public exposure has really helped space tourism,” Therrin Protze, the KSC Visitor Complex’s Chief Operating Officer, told Florida Politics in an interview last year. “We’re the real deal. We are a true active Space Port.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRoger Chapin enters race for Orlando City Council in District 3

nextBudget conference: Northeast Florida Builders close in on priorities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories