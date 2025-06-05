Budget conference: Law enforcement bonuses are back on the table

The House is appearing to agree to restore $10 million in law enforcement recruitment bonuses during the budget conference.

The $10 million allocation isn’t officially closed on the budget conference spreadsheet, even though the two sides are budgeting the same number as of now. So last-minutes changes could still be possible, though it seems unlikely.

Initially, the Senate wanted to spend the $10 million to entice cops to work in Florida. But the House didn’t want to include the funding, which could have been seen as a snub to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who notoriously has been at odds with House Republicans this Session, recently traveled to a press conference in Marion County to promote the bonus checks.

The Governor said the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program has distributed over 7,800 bonuses since its inception in 2022. The one-time bonus payments are technically for $6,694 to cover taxes so that officers take home the full $5,000.

DeSantis called the bonuses good for morale and to show law enforcement how much they are appreciated in Florida.

“We saw an opportunity that if you’re being treated poorly in San Francisco or New York City or all these places, then you come to Florida, $5,000 to start. But then, more importantly than that, you’ll be in a community that supports your mission,” DeSantis said during a press conference in April.

But throughout the year, DeSantis and GOP House leaders have been in a war of words as the House has tried to check DeSantis’ power. The two have been at odds over Hope Florida, immigration policy and more.

The House and Senate also made headway on $1.8 million to fund Florida Highway Patrol trooper equipment, $2 million to replace in-car digital vehicle cameras and nearly $500,000 for a forensic robotic mapping system. They also settled on $3.3 million to replace Florida Highway Patrol pursuit vehicles with at least 100,000 miles.