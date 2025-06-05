Budget conference: Chambers still at odds over Cuban, Italian Club funding

The House and the Senate continue to be at odds over funding for two cultural destinations in Tampa’s Ybor City, according to the latest budget offer from the House.

The latest offer follows a previous one from the Senate on Tuesday. The House has increased its funding proposal for external renovations to the Cuban Club, from $125,000 to $250,000, which matches the request from Republican Rep. Susan Valdés. However, the Senate has not included any funding in its proposed budget for the project, leaving differences to be still worked out, likely by budget chiefs.

Funding for exterior renovations would cover work on the building’s main electrical panel, as well as repairs and other improvements to the pool, bathrooms and outdoor facilities, including transforming tennis courts to pickleball and resurfacing the basketball courts and baseball field.

Meanwhile, there has been no movement on funding for internal renovations to the Cuban Club, with the House offer maintaining its original funding allocation of $880,000 while the Senate offers just $500,000.

The interior improvements would include repairs to restrooms, HVAC units, flooring and electrical service, as well as an engineering study of the building and architectural services.

“The Cuban Club Building is in need of improvements to its interior in order to be commercially viable as a performing arts, event and convention center,” the appropriations request explains, adding that the funding will allow the Club to enrich cultural experience in Tampa and enhance tourism activity by expanding access for concerts and other performances, commercial weddings, fundraisers and more.

Improvements would also facilitate the facility’s use as a storm shelter during hurricanes, according to the request.

The Italian Club had requested $513,000 to cover operating and capital costs to stabilize the historic building. The House has added a $350,000 line item for the project, after it had left funding out of its original budget proposal. But the Senate, which had included $350,000 in its initial budget, has now zeroed it out.

Requested by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, the funding would also bring the building up to current building code.

“The club has exhausted all sources of funding from other sources,” the request notes. “We have been unsuccessful in obtaining State Grant assistance for the last 4 years and we now find ourself in desperate need of funds to stabilize the structure.”

The building is a registered historic landmark and the oldest continually operating Italian American Organization of its type in the U.S., according to the club.

It offers community tours, hosts Italian language classes, cooking classes, cultural events and historical presentations.

While the House and the Senate still differ on the funding, compromise may be possible since the Senate had originally included funding in its budget. But like the Cuban Club issues, the matter will now likely bump up to budget chiefs.