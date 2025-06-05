June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Chambers differ on funding public-to-classical school conversion in Miami-Dade
Jose Dotres will take the reins od Miami-Dade schools. Image via WPLG.

Jesse SchecknerJune 5, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Elon Musk threatens to decommission key space station link for NASA

HeadlinesJax

Bottoms up: Gov. DeSantis signs off on liquor sale extension for Jax Five Points concert venue

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House seeks reporting requirements on AHCA, and wants to hold back Shevaun Harris’ salary unless the agency complies

Dotres
The project would be the first of its kind in the county.

State lawmakers haven’t yet agreed on whether to fund a Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) project that would transform a traditional public school into one offering classical education programming.

The House is insisting on apportioning $500,000 in non-recurring general revenue funds to the project, the full sum Doral Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Miami Rep. Mike Redondo sought this year through twin funding requests.

The Senate, meanwhile, hasn’t budged from its offer of nothing.

MDCPS tapped lobbyist Ron Book’s firm to pursue the earmark, which would go toward converting one public school in the district into a classical one serving and supporting “up to 250 students by enhancing their educational opportunities while expanding school choice options.”

The classical education model emphasizes an integrated study of the liberal arts, focusing on the development of critical thinking, logical reasoning, and communication skills through the examination of great literary works and philosophy.

Traditional schools, meanwhile, can include those focuses, but also center more on core subjects and foundational skills, typically with a more structured curriculum and greater emphasis on standardized testing.

The project would be the first of its kind within MDCPS, Rodriguez and Redondo’s requests said. Enrollees, they said, would receive a “comprehensive education that includes courses in literature, grammar, reading, math, foreign language, science, social studies, art and music.

Most of the funding being sought ($369,529) would cover materials, resources, supplies, and marketing and branding materials. Another $69,971 would cover teacher stipends, while the remaining $60,500 would pay for training and outreach, including information sessions, open houses, and communications to family and community members.

This project and others are part of a larger, statewide effort to overhaul Florida’s education system by moving it from one where students from less well-to-do families have limited learning options to one of myriad school choices.

A significant portion of this is attributed to the proliferation of charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately operated. Charter schools gained an even greater footing in the state’s education landscape this year through the passage of HB 1105, which, among other things, blocked school staff from voting on public-to-charter school conversions and required districts to proportionally share discretionary surtax revenue with charters based on enrollment.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJeff Brandes: Not cruel enough — Florida’s prisons and the heat that punishes without mercy

nextBudget conference: House seeks reporting requirements on AHCA, and wants to hold back Shevaun Harris' salary unless the agency complies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories