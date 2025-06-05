June 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House seeks reporting requirements on AHCA, and wants to hold back Shevaun Harris’ salary unless the agency complies
AHCA Sec. Shevaun Harris

Jacob OglesJune 5, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Elon Musk threatens to decommission key space station link for NASA

HeadlinesJax

Bottoms up: Gov. DeSantis signs off on liquor sale extension for Jax Five Points concert venue

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Budget conference: Chambers differ on funding public-to-classical school conversion in Miami-Dade

AHCA Sec. Shevaun Harris
A proposed budget provision would demand the enter enter a data sharing agreement with the House on Medicaid transactions.

In the wake of this year’s Hope Florida scandal, the House wants reports on how the state spends its Medicaid money. And lawmakers want to withhold Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris’ salary unless that happens.

The language appears in the latest budget offer from the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee.

House budget negotiators proposed language for the state budget that would require the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to enter into a single Medicaid financial data sharing agreement with the Florida Legislature by Sept. 1 this year.

The agency, under the proposed language, must provide lawmakers with significant information, including Medicaid eligibility and claims data, savings rebates, and other supporting information for AHCA and any statewide Medicaid managed care plans.

That appears also to cover the use of settlement dollars, which is vital in the context of the same House Budget Committee’s investigation of Hope Florida, a priority project of First Lady Casey DeSantis. As part of a 2023 settlement with the state, Medicaid contractor Centene ended up wiring $10 million to the Hope Florida Foundation. From there, two nonprofits received $5 million grants, and those organizations later made $5 million donations to a campaign fighting the marijuana amendment in 2024.

Budget conferences this year have seen lawmakers introducing an unusual number of provisions, many of which impose reporting requirements on the executive branch.

But a second proposal in the House offer goes a step further in threatening to defund the salary of AHCA’s agency head.

A provision would tie Harris’ $226,856 salary and $341,506 in agency funds to compliance with the Medicaid reporting requirements. If the agency weren’t providing the required level of transparency, the money would be held in a reserve fund and only released when AHCA entered into the data-sharing partnership as needed.

While the House has led the investigation of Hope Florida, including one tense hearing Harris later called an “ambush,” the Senate has also taken action as a result of the probe. The upper chamber this year refused to take up Harris’ nomination by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the post of AHCA Secretary, so she was not confirmed, though she can still serve in the post for another year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Chambers differ on funding public-to-classical school conversion in Miami-Dade

nextBottoms up: Gov. DeSantis signs off on liquor sale extension for Jax Five Points concert venue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories